The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, December 7, 2023
Editorials Politics City Hall

City scofflaws and debtors, it’s time to pony up

Chicago has amassed more than $6.4 billion in unpaid fees and fines over the last three decades. It won’t be possible to recoup all that money, but city officials should be aggressive about getting what they can.

By  CST Editorial Board
   
SHARE City scofflaws and debtors, it’s time to pony up
A parking ticket sits on the windshield of a parked car near Cook County Jail and the Leighton Criminal Courthouse.

A Chicago ticket awaits the owner of a car parked outside the Leighton Criminal Courthouse. Out of the more than $6.4 billion in delinquent payments the city is owed, more than $2.3 billion is for old parking, speed and red-light-camera tickets, Sun-Times reporters Mitchell Armentrout and Tim Novak found.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Municipalities struggling to collect money from scofflaws is an age-old problem.

More than a half-century ago in 1971, a court official in Chicago told the New York Times that 25% of parking tickets issued by the city each year were unpaid or uncollectible, despite a relatively new computer system meant to help.

Technological advances have simplified data processing in the years since, yet debtors and scofflaws remain a dime a dozen. City budgets — and ultimately taxpayers — pay the price.

Chicago has amassed more than $6.4 billion in unpaid fees, fines and other debts since 1990, going way back to Mayor Richard M. Daley’s first full year in office, according to an analysis by the Sun-Times’ Mitchell Armentrout and Tim Novak.

Editorial

Editorial

That amount is nearly 40% of Mayor Brandon Johnson’s $16.77 billion budget. It could go a long way to help both longtime Chicagoans and newly arrived migrants, as Armentrout and Novak pointed out in their Dec. 1 Watchdogs report.

Yet the city, always in need of more cash long before the Johnson administration, hasn’t been as diligent as it could have been in recouping what debtors owe. A good chunk of the oldest debt will likely never be recovered, but the city has to be serious in its efforts to recoup as sizable a portion of that money as possible.

Related

Ald. Pat Dowell (3rd) said the Finance Committee will do its part by “aggressively” seeking out institutions, companies and organizations that have flouted the law. We’re hoping Dowell, who chairs the committee, will put her money where her mouth is. 

Collecting old debt isn’t a walk in the park, as City Comptroller Chasse Rehwinkel said. And no one expects the city to go after, say, a father of four who blew off paying a parking ticket worth a few bucks in 1992. 

But many of those with more recent debt from the last few years, and especially businesses and other institutions that could afford to pay, shouldn’t be let off the hook.

In fact, the biggest offenders should be called out publicly for their delinquency.

The city told Armentrout and Novak that listing all debtors would be cumbersome and cited pending litigation as its rationale for staying mum about identifying scofflaws. But shouldn’t the public, including journalists, be able to access the data?

The ball has been dropped too many times by past administrators, and the burden now falls to the Johnson administration. Now that reporters have reminded city leaders of the potential cash cow that’s been sitting untapped for far too long, City Hall must do its best to reclaim what it can.

Chicago can’t afford to ignore it.

The Sun-Times welcomes letters to the editor and op-eds. See our guidelines.

Next Up In Editorial
Landmarks commission must move to protect historic Century and Consumers buildings
Gov. Pritzker took the right step by ending city’s Brighton Park migrant tent plan
Technology to warn drivers they’re speeding would speed up prospect of safer roads
Chicago must keep pushing forward on O’Hare expansion project
A woman’s eviction from Richton Park home shows flaws of crime-free ordinances
CHA’s $50 million plan to renovate scattered site housing is a step in the right direction
The Latest
The Century and Consumers Buildings in Chicago.
Editorials
Landmarks commission must move to protect historic Century and Consumers buildings
A vote in favor of designating both skyscrapers as landmarks is the right way to go. It tells the feds the city wants the two historic properties saved.
By CST Editorial Board
 
Chicago Cubs’ Christopher Morel celebrates his three-run home run off San Francisco Giants relief pitcher Luke Jackson during the seventh inning of a baseball game Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2023, in Chicago. He mostly served as a designated hitter last season.
Cubs
Cubs, Craig Counsell considering best defensive position for Christopher Morel
Counsell had high praise for the exciting young player at the winter meetings this week.
By Maddie Lee
 
Georgia_mug.jpeg
Horoscopes
Horoscope for Thursday, Dec. 7, 2023
By Georgia Nicols
 
AP23336090547024.jpg
Bulls
Routine is key for Ayo Dosunmu in his Year 3 development
Dosunmu’s efforts in the Bulls’ previous two games were pivotal in securing the team’s first winning streak this season. He averaged 14.5 points, 4.5 assists, three rebounds and 2.5 steals.
By Annie Costabile
 
Hornets_Bulls_Basketball.jpg
Bulls
Bulls notch third straight win; Zach LaVine will miss another 3-4 weeks
The NBA trade deadline is Feb. 8. The majority of the league becomes tradable Dec. 15, when free-agent contracts signed in the summer can be moved. That means LaVine might have played his final game for the Bulls.
By Annie Costabile
 