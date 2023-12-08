The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, December 8, 2023
El Chapo News Crime

Suspected Mexican cartel leader facing drug charges in Chicago sees Treasury Department freeze his assets

Authorities say Oscar Manuel Gastelum Iribe, as head of the Beltran Leyva Organization, conspired to import tons of heroin and cocaine.

By  Frank Main
   
SHARE Suspected Mexican cartel leader facing drug charges in Chicago sees Treasury Department freeze his assets
Oscar Manuel Gastelum Iribe.

Oscar Manuel Gastelum Iribe, known as “El Musico,” is the head of the Beltran Leyva Organization, known as BLO, a major importer of fentanyl, cocaine and heroin to Chicago and elsewhere across the United States, according to the Treasury Departmen

U.S. Treasury Department

The Treasury Department has frozen the U.S. assets of Oscar Manuel Gastelum Iribe, the reputed leader of one of Mexico’s most powerful drug cartels, who has faced charges in Chicago for more than a decade.

Gastelum Iribe, 49, known as “El Musico,” is the head of the Beltran Leyva Organization, known as BLO, a major importer of fentanyl, cocaine and heroin to Chicago and elsewhere across the United States, according to the Treasury Department.

Gastelum Iribe, who was identified only by his alias in a 2009 indictment in Chicago, isn’t in custody.

He’s charged with conspiring to import “multi-ton” quantities of cocaine and heroin, and the government wants him to forfeit $885 million.

BLO, along with the Sinaloa cartel it splintered from in 2008, supplied Chicago cocaine traffickers Pedro Flores and Margarito Flores, according to the indictment.

The Flores twins were among the most prolific drug dealers in Chicago history. Arrested in 2008, they agreed to be informants against Sinaloa cartel kingpin Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman Loera in exchange for lenient sentences. El Chapo is serving a life sentence.

Lawyer Oscar Pulido Dias is among 14 other Mexicans whose assets also were frozen in the latest Treasury Department action. He’s accused of facilitating extortion payments for BLO and the Chapitos faction of the Sinaloa cartel. The Chapitos, including Ovidio Guzman Lopez, are sons of El Chapo.

Related

In September, Ovidio Guzman Lopez was extradited from Mexico to Chicago, where he is now awaiting trial on federal drug charges.

Ovidio Guzman Lopez being detained in Mexico in 2019.

Ovidio Guzman Lopez being detained in Mexico in 2019.

AP

Also being held in Chicago: Adan Casarrubias Salgado, a reputed leader of the Guerreros Unidos cartel, who was extradited from Mexico to Chicago last year and is awaiting trial on drug charges.

Related

The sanctions against Gastelum Iribe were announced Wednesday by Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, who was in Mexico to talk with officials about combating fentanyl trafficking and illicit financing.

Thousands of people have died of fentanyl overdoses in Chicago in recent years, authorities say.

Related

The Treasury Department says Gastelum Iribe, Pedro Inzunza Noriega and Fausto Isidro Meza Flores are now at the top of the Beltran Leyva Organization, named for five Beltran Leyva brothers who once led the cartel.

Related

According to a criminal case unsealed in recent days in California, Gastelum Iribe was involved in two shipments with a total of 6,000 pounds of cocaine from South America to Mexico — in 2021 and 2022.

Related

Next Up In El Chapo
How West Side bust led the feds to ‘El Chapo’
‘El Vicentillo,’ El Chapo’s ex-logistics guru, was a cartel big shot since teens
With El Chapo in jail, DEA and Mexico focus on other cartels with Chicago ties
Ex-Chicago FBI boss: DEA agent’s El Chapo book ‘fiction’ regarding key meeting
El decomiso en el Oeste de Chicago que llevó a los federales a ‘El Chapo’
Another ‘El Chapo’ lieutenant pleads guilty in federal court in Chicago
‘El Chapo’ lieutenant seeks only a decade in prison, rather than life, citing torture after capture
The Latest
Repurposed ice fishing tents used for shelter for houseless individuals underneath the Dan Ryan Expressway in 2022.
Other Views
Why youth homelessness is a big problem in Cook County
Young Black men are disproportionately affected by housing instability, and youth in foster care or who have experienced the death of a parent or caregiver are also at high risk, a recent Chapin Hall study found.
By Bryan Samuels
 
dear_abby_12880069_e1420416724734_655.jpg
Dear Abby
Dear Abby: Mother never tells man the truth about his biological father
Friend knows the mom’s husband wasn’t really the dad, and considers telling the son that after she dies.
By Abigail Van Buren
 
The peninsula that will be the center of the $1.1 billion&nbsp;Brandon Road Interbasin Project will expand out to 40 feet from the current narrow track. Credit: Dale Bowman
Sports
Peninsula of potential? The Brandon Road Interbasin Project
Once the Brandon Road Interbasin Project starts will it turn the peninsula below the Brandon Road Lock and Dam into the ultimate stopping point for invasive species, especially invasive carp?
By Dale Bowman
 
Jesse Webster working on his computer at a Starbucks in Bucktown.
Obama’s massive prisoner release led to Jesse Webster’s Chicago success story and three failures
President Barack Obama granted executive clemency to more than 1,900 federal prisoners, a record. Jesse Webster made the most of his freedom. Three others are back in jail.
By Frank Main
 
Bank apps like this one have been used by robbers to loot victims’ accounts.
The Watchdogs
‘Bank jackings’ in Chicago see robbers drain victims’ accounts with their phone apps
They grab cellphones and demand pass codes to banking apps like Zelle and Venmo. A Chicago architect who lost more than $2,000 that way says: “Don’t have any banking apps on your phone.”
By Frank MainTom Schuba, and 1 more
 