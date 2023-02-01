The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, February 1, 2023
Recipes Taste

‘Exceptional flavor’ the hallmark of Italian anchovy appetizer

Bread, butter and anchovies (and one lemon for garnish) are all you’ll need for this appetizer.

By  USA TODAY
   
Morgan Hines USA TODAY
SHARE ‘Exceptional flavor’ the hallmark of Italian anchovy appetizer
Bread, butter and anchovies combine for an easy-to-make appetizer such as the one pictured here.

Bread, butter and anchovies combine for an easy-to-make appetizer such as the example pictured here.

stock.adobe.com

Sometimes the most satisfying appetizers are those that are simple to make. 

Executive Chef Michele Casadei Massari, who was born in Riccione on Italy’s Adriatic coast and grew up in Bologna, runs Lucciola, a New York City restaurant, and he recently shared his recipe for pane burro e alici crostini — which translates from Italian to bread, butter and anchovies — an easy-to-construct bread-based app. 

“Pane burro e alici are quick and easy croutons with an exceptional flavor: toasted bread, butter, anchovies Armatore,” he says. Massari recommends “always” using “quality ingredients” when working on this recipe. When he cooks this dish, the chef has used Beppino Ocelli butter and Armatore anchovies. 

The mouth-watering dish takes less than 10 minutes to make. 

Pane burro e alici crostini

Makes: 2 servings

Time: 5-7 minutes

INGREDIENTS:

  • ½ baguette (or any slices of leftover bread)
  • 2 ounces of butter
  • 8 to 10 Armatore anchovy fillets (or anchovy fillets of your choice)
  • 1 lemon

DIRECTIONS:

1. Cut bread into small classic slices, and toast the slices of bread. 

2. Spread a nice knob of butter on each slice.

3. Finally, add an anchovy fillet and garnish with a grated lemon peel.

Read more at usatoday.com.

Next Up In Recipes
Chipotle peppers add marvelous heat to short rib and root vegetable stew
Menu planner: Quick beef and vegetable soup hits the spot on a cold night
Menu planner: Chicken paprikash a zesty meal sure to please
Conquer the winter weather blahs with these spicy shrimp tacos
Menu planner: For a low-cost, easy dinner, try one-pan beef stroganoff
Tom Hanks’ Diet Coke and Champagne cocktail is a hit — here’s how to make it
The Latest
5765_D022_00154R.jpg
Movies and TV
‘Knock at the Cabin’ holds mystery and originality inside its walls
The uneven M. Night Shyamalan scores this time with an involving psychological thriller starring Dave Bautista.
By Richard Roeper
 
EGLIGHTFOOT_01.JPG
Elections
Lightfoot seeks 2nd term: ‘We have started to change Chicago around for the better’
Despite a stormy first term, the mayor has challenged the media to “find another mayor” who faced the “unprecedented challenges” that confronted her. There was “no honeymoon period for me,” Lightfoot said last year.
By Fran Spielman
 
_Jayne.jpeg
Crime
Husband of ‘Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ star Erika Jayne indicted in Chicago
Thomas Girardi, 83, is charged with eight counts of wire fraud and four counts of criminal contempt of court. Also charged is onetime Girardi Keese law firm attorney David Lira, 62, as well as the firm’s onetime head of accounting and finance, Christopher Kamon, 49.
By Jon Seidel
 
GoodRx on a phone app.
Business
Discount prescription company GoodRx fined $1.5 million for sharing sensitive user info
The FTC alleged the company shared info on users’ medication and illnesses for the purpose of targeted ads.
By Mitch Dudek
 
EGGARCIA_04.JPG
Elections
‘Chuy’ Garcia touts strength as coalition builder: ‘Folks know me’
The congressman said the incumbent mayor has been too combative. “People are tired of the conflict and the bickering and the fighting that they think is representative of her style of government,” Garcia said.
By Fran Spielman
 