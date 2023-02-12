Horoscope for Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023

Moon Alert

There are no restrictions to shopping or important decisions. The moon is in Scorpio.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

Keep an eye on bank accounts and arrangements with others about inheritances and shared property because something you least expect might happen. It might blow an entire agreement out of the water. Therefore, be alert.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

Relations with close friends and partners are dicey. Therefore, tread carefully to avoid a fight or something going haywire. There’s a good chance that someone close to you will do something you least expect. You snooze, you lose.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Your work routine will likely be interrupted. Or possibly, something to do with your pet will catch you off guard. (Could be an accident.) Therefore, stay tuned to what’s happening. Even your health could be a source of a surprise for you, because this is an unpredictable day.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Parents should be extra vigilant because this is an accident-prone day for your kids. Meanwhile, social plans might suddenly change. Fun events might be canceled or delayed. Or possibly, you will get a surprise invitation to go somewhere? Romance is also full of surprises. (Patience is your ally.)

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

Your home routine might throw you for a loop. A small appliance might break down or a minor breakage could occur. Someone you least expect might suddenly knock at the door. (Be prepared and get dressed now.) A family member might have unusual news. Stock the fridge.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Pay attention to everything you say and do because this is an accident-prone day for you. Be mindful and aware when driving, walking, jogging or cycling. Likewise, think twice before you speak because you might blurt out something that you later regret.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Keep an eye on your assets, your possessions and your money because this is an unpredictable day for your finances and anything you own. For example, you might find money; you might lose money. Be smart and guard your possessions to protect them against loss, theft or damage.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

You might get emotionally excited about something because you didn’t see it coming. A partner or close friend might throw you a curveball. Plans might suddenly change. You might also change your ideas about how you want this day to unfold. Stay light on your feet so you’re ready for anything.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

You feel restless today. Situations and people around you are reacting to unexpected changes as well as canceled plans. These things might affect you directly or not. But they do affect your peace of mind. Watch from the sidelines, if you can. Take it easy.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

A friend might surprise you by saying or doing something you least expect. Or possibly, you will meet someone new who is different, bohemian or unusual in some way. If you belong to an organization or you attend a gathering, something unexpected might occur. It’s a crapshoot today.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Be diplomatic when talking to parents, bosses, teachers, VIPs and the police because something you least expect might occur. Someone in authority might overreact. They might say or do something that limits your freedom. Don’t put yourself in that position.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

Travel plans might be canceled or delayed. Likewise, plans to take courses or study or learn something new might go south in a New York minute. You might be surprised by someone who is unusual or different because an element of unpredictability will pervade everything you do. Therefore, go slowly and give yourself extra time to have wiggle room.

If Your Birthday Is Today

Actress Christina Ricci (1980) shares your birthday. You believe in yourself. You are a subtle leader who is a mediator and a peacekeeper, who can unite others to focus on a common goal. This is a fun-loving year! Let your guard down and loosen up. Old friends might reappear to rekindle relationships. Enjoy!

