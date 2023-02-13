The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, February 13, 2023
Horoscope for Monday, Feb. 13, 2023

By  Georgia Nicols
   
Moon Alert

Avoid shopping and major decisions from 5:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Chicago time. After that, the moon moves from Scorpio into Sagittarius.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

Sometimes it’s appropriate to look a gift horse in the mouth, and today is one of those days. You might get involved in a power play with a parent, boss or someone in a position of authority, especially about shared property or your ability to sweeten the pot. Avoid this if you can.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

Don’t go toe to toe with authority figures today — parents, bosses, teachers or the police. Even if you are promised something dazzling or an advantage. You can’t trust what others say today — not really. Meanwhile, a friend might be sympathetic. Basically, you’re on your own.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Rules, regulations, supervisors and bosses might get in your way at work. Be aware of this right from the get-go. Even though you think you might be able to get the advantage, especially if you need equipment or extra funding, it’s doubtful you’ll succeed. Forewarned is forearmed.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Children might be an increased responsibility. Likewise, romance will have its challenges. There will be moments when a partner or close friend might sweet talk you into expecting the best, especially if they promise to change. (People don’t change that easily.)

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

Disputes with authority figures, especially parents or older family members, might take place, especially at home. (You don’t need this.) Meanwhile, you might try to make improvements to bathrooms, recycling areas or something to do with plumbing and laundry. It could happen. Or not.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

You might be worried about something today. (It looks like you have good reason.) Avoid disputes and arguments with others because you will not be able to persuade them to see your way of doing things. You think you can, but it won’t work. Sit this one out.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Money disputes might arise today, especially if you try to make some changes, even though you think you are making changes for the better. Be careful because it’s easy to kid yourself today. Keep things light and don’t agree to anything important.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

It’s hard to keep your shirt on when you want to get something off your chest. You might find yourself in this position today. A parent or an older family member might challenge you, even though you are convincing! Perhaps you want to make changes to your appearance or your image? Really?

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

This is a tricky day because on the surface, things look pleasant. But if you take a second look, you’ll find that they really aren’t. Be smart and do as little as possible. Do not wake the sleeping dragon. Play your cards close to your chest.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Don’t waste energy squabbling with a friend or a member of a group today because it’s not worth it. Very possibly, you want to introduce improvements to your way of dealing with others. You might even want to improve your appearance? Wait until later in the week to see what really works.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

This is a poor day to ask for permission or approval from bosses, supervisors and authority figures (including the police). Timing is everything. However, your ability to research something and ferret out answers to old questions or problems is excellent.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

Avoid arguments about government, politics and religion today. Save your breath. Ironically you feel convincing and persuasive; and perhaps, you are. But is anyone listening? Go with the flow.

If Your Birthday Is Today

Actor, director Emilio (Joe) Estevez (1946) shares your birthday. People notice you because you’re energetic, original and lots of fun. You’re not afraid to blaze new trails and many of you are trendsetters. Make simplicity your theme this year because it’s time to create solid foundations in your life. (This includes taking charge of your health. Perhaps explore martial arts or yoga?) Time to get organized.

