Horoscope for Friday, Feb. 17, 2023

Moon Alert

Avoid shopping or major decisions after 10 p.m. Chicago time. After that, the moon moves from Capricorn into Aquarius.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

This is a wonderful day to schmooze! For starters, you are high visibility. People notice you, and they see you’re having a good time. Enjoy outings with groups and people from other cultures. (You will like hanging out with younger people.)

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

Today is full of adventurous possibilities. Do something different to expand your world and break free from routine. Discussions with parents, bosses and VIPs will be optimistic, possibly daring and bold! You’re brimming with big ideas! Relations with friends are cozy.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

This is a great day (and evening) to schmooze because with Venus high in your chart, you present a charming, diplomatic and attractive image to the world. In particular, you will be excited to discuss new ideas about politics, philosophy, belief systems — anything profound and thrilling.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Financial discussions will go very well for you, which is why this is an excellent time to discuss how to divide or share an inheritance or jointly held property. (Avoid the time during the moon alert.) Negotiations will favor you, and you’ll be popular with everyone!

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

This is the perfect day to work hard and party hard! You will deal well with groups and organizations today. You will also enjoy interactions with members of the public, as well as partners and close friends because your optimism and enthusiasm will inspire everyone.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Set aside time today to make sure you are able to enjoy the company of others, especially romantic partners as well as young people and children because you’re in the mood to have fun! You might celebrate a success from work, especially teamwork that is flowing smoothly.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

A playful day! Today you’re happy to accept invitations to socialize or alternatively, entertain at home. Either way, you win! Discussions with family members will be warm and cozy. Meanwhile, sports events, social outings and time spent with kids will be uplifting and happy.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

This is the perfect day for a family gathering or any kind of meeting at home because these get-togethers will be joyful, a happy exchange of information, and a potential learning situation. People are concerned with the larger issues and they’re keen to make plans for the future.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Your verbal skills are top-notch today, which is good news for those of you in sales, marketing, teaching, writing or acting. Your mind is clear and sharp and alert to all possibilities. In particular, you are tuned in to group values and able to deal with others with skillful means.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

This is a marvelous day for business and commerce. It’s particularly favorable for business negotiations, commercial transactions and contract discussions. You might also book future travel plans for yourself and others. You’re not afraid to think big!

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

This is a lovely day because Mercury is in your sign dancing with lucky Jupiter, which turns your attention to the larger issues in life. You want to make plans for the future. You are optimistic, positive and full of ideas! You will enjoy studying, as well.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

Research will go well today because you won’t stop until you find what you’re looking for. Meanwhile, this is a lovely day to schmooze with friends and groups because you feel friendly, and you want to share good times with others. Enjoy appreciating the arts and crafts of someone.

If Your Birthday Is Today

Actor Joseph Gordon Levitt (1981) shares your birthday. People respect you. You are warm, easygoing and reliable because you are disciplined and hard-working. (You hide your tender vulnerability.) This is a wonderful year for you because your efforts will be recognized. Expect a promotion, an award, kudos — something that acknowledges your efforts!

