Horoscope for Sunday, Feb. 19, 2023

Moon Alert

Avoid major decisions and shopping from 7:45 to 11 p.m. After that, the moon moves from Aquarius into Pisces.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

Your personal year is ending; however, your new year will not begin until your birthday. Therefore, the next four weeks are the perfect time to make goals for your “new year” ahead. Goals help you stay focused. They give you purpose and a make future decision-making easier.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

Lucky you! You will be more popular in the next four weeks, especially with creative, talented people. Accept invitations and make overtures to contact friends and members of groups. Enjoy!

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

For the next four weeks, the sun is at the top of your chart, which happens only once a year. This symbolizes that you’re in the “spotlight” and this light is flattering. You look good to bosses, parents, teachers and VIPs. You can use this!

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Grab every opportunity to travel or expand your world in the next four weeks because this is what you need to do. If you cannot physically travel, then be a tourist in your own town. You might also travel and expand your world through film, books and study.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

Finances, especially related to shared property, jointly held possessions, wills and inheritances will be your focus in the next four weeks. This might include reducing debt and paying taxes. Get organized in these areas so that you are not mentally distracted about them.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Once a year, the sun sits opposite your sign for four weeks and today this begins! Your focus on friends, spouses and partners will be stronger; however, it will also be more objective. This objectivity will allow you to see how you act in the relationship.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

You want to work hard and work smart in the next four weeks because it’s important to you to be efficient and productive. In fact, these same high standards will extend to your health as well, which is why you might get on a new health kick about your diet or exercise. Good luck!

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Vacations, playful outings, plans for movies, the theater and sports events as well as fun activities with kids are tops on your menu for the next four weeks. Romance will flourish as well! It’s time to kick up your heels and let your hair down. Enjoy!

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Home, family and your domestic world will be your primary focus in the next four weeks. Some of you might be involved more than usual with a parent. All of you will be happy to cocoon at home in a cozy way and relax among familiar surroundings. Redecorating projects will be a priority.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

The pace of your days will accelerate in the next four weeks — no question. Suddenly, you’ve got places to go, things to do and people to see. Short trips, errands and appointments will keep you hopping. This is also an excellent window to learn or study something.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Your concern with your wealth, your finances, your possessions and assets will be strong in the next four weeks. In fact, this is an excellent time for you to take stock and figure out what you owe and what you own. What’s the picture?

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

The sun will be in your sign for the next four weeks, which is your chance to recharge your batteries for the rest of the year. This happens only once a year so take advantage of this! People and favorable opportunities will start to come your way.

If Your Birthday Is Today

Actress Millie Bobby Brown (2004) shares your birthday today. Although you are highly independent, you are also a great team player. You’re energetic and ambitious. You are talented and have high expectations for yourself. This is the first year of a new cycle for you, which means open new doors and explore new directions. Define your goals. Take action.

