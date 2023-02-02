Horoscope for Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023

Moon Alert

There are no restrictions to shopping or important decisions. The moon is in Cancer.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

This is a gentle day and the perfect time to kick back and relax. You might want to choose quiet solitude with your favorite drink and pastime. It’s your choice. Nevertheless, you also will enjoy entertaining at home or spending time with family members, especially females.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

Enjoy interactions with siblings, neighbors and relatives because everyone wants to socialize instead of work. However, those of you who write and explore creative avenues, will be productive because you see beauty in your ideas as well as your everyday surroundings.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Be careful shopping because you will be tempted by many beautiful things. So many choices! So little money. (It’s tough having champagne tastes on a beer wallet.) Nevertheless, you might find a tiny reward for yourself? Beauty doesn’t always have a price tag.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Today the moon is in your sign dancing with fair Venus, which will promote pleasant feelings between you and everyone around you. That’s why this is a good time to be with friends and get out and have a good time! You will love to see them, and they will love to see you.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

Solitude in beautiful surroundings might suit you today. Nothing lonely. Au contraire! You feel elegant and special. The thing is, you just want to avoid the insane busyness of the world around you — at least, for a little time. Let’s be civilized.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

This is a wonderful day to schmooze with others. You will enjoy the company of friends; you will also enjoy the company of professional groups, clubs and associations. Admittedly, because everyone wants to have good time, you won’t get much work done. (Venus encourages laziness.)

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

You make an elegant impression on others because the moon is high in your chart, which means people notice you more than usual. However, because the moon is dancing with Venus, others will see you as attractive, charming and diplomatic, which, indeed, you are.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

This is the perfect day to travel for pleasure, if you can possibly swing this. However, you might also indulge yourself by expanding your knowledge through books, movies and film. Grab any opportunity to do something different, which will excite you. Like a tiny zap.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Discussions about how to divide or share something (perhaps an inheritance or some jointly owned property) will go well today because everyone is cooperative and friendly. Furthermore, both sides want to see fairness achieved. I suspect the results will please you.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Although you have to go more than halfway when dealing with others today because the moon is opposite your sign; nevertheless, relations with everyone will be smooth and easy-going. This is an excellent day to discuss how to beautify your home. You will also want to entertain in style!

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Don’t be hard on yourself if you don’t feel like working today. Do the bare minimum. This is a day for relaxation, socializing and enjoying beautiful surroundings. It’s also an excellent day for the arts and expressing your creativity. (Here, you will do much more than the bare minimum.)

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

This is a wonderful day for creative, artistic people because you’re in touch with your muse. Reach out and explore new avenues. Delight in expressing your talents. This is also a strong and positive day for those involved in sports as well as those who work with children. Enjoy socializing! Romance will flourish!

If Your Birthday Is Today

Actress Emily Rose (1981) shares your birthday. You are a diplomat who values peace. You are intuitive, creative and determined. Without effort on your part, people notice you. This year it’s time to concentrate on your needs and what brings you happiness. Relationships might require extra kindness and helpfulness. In turn, you can ask for help, as well.

