Arctic air to hit Chicago with dangerous wind chills, plummeting temps

You might want to throw on an extra layer tonight and Friday morning as a combination of plummeting temperatures and blustery winds could make it feel as cold as 25 below zero.

An arctic front moving into the Chicago area will cause temperatures to dip to near zero degrees late Thursday night into Friday morning, the National Weather Service said.

Wind gusts as high as 30 mph from the northwest will cause wind chill factors to plummet to as low as 25 below, prompting the weather service to issue a wind chill advisory.

Temps will remain low during the afternoon Friday with highs only expected to reach near 13 degrees. Winds gusts will continue to blow as high as 20 mph, keeping wind chills below zero, the weather service said.

But after the Friday freeze, the Chicago area will experience a warmup over the weekend. Temperatures will climb to near 35 degrees by Saturday and 37 Sunday, according to the weather service.

The area could see temperatures in the 40s by the start of the workweek, the weather service said.

