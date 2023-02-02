The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, February 2, 2023
Weather News Metro/State

Arctic air to hit Chicago with dangerous wind chills, plummeting temps

A wind chill advisory is in effect for the Chicago area from 11 p.m. Thursday until 10 a.m. Friday, the weather service said.

By  Emmanuel Camarillo
   
SHARE Arctic air to hit Chicago with dangerous wind chills, plummeting temps
Commuters try to stay warm as they wait for a train on an L platform during the morning rush.

Commuters wait for a train on an L platform on a freezing morning.

Scott Olson/Getty Images

You might want to throw on an extra layer tonight and Friday morning as a combination of plummeting temperatures and blustery winds could make it feel as cold as 25 below zero.

An arctic front moving into the Chicago area will cause temperatures to dip to near zero degrees late Thursday night into Friday morning, the National Weather Service said.

Wind gusts as high as 30 mph from the northwest will cause wind chill factors to plummet to as low as 25 below, prompting the weather service to issue a wind chill advisory.

Temps will remain low during the afternoon Friday with highs only expected to reach near 13 degrees. Winds gusts will continue to blow as high as 20 mph, keeping wind chills below zero, the weather service said.

But after the Friday freeze, the Chicago area will experience a warmup over the weekend. Temperatures will climb to near 35 degrees by Saturday and 37 Sunday, according to the weather service.

The area could see temperatures in the 40s by the start of the workweek, the weather service said.

Next Up In News
Mayoral challengers call for swifter action on reparations
10-acre youth sports complex, community center opens on West Side: ‘It’ll be valuable to have kids from all different neighborhoods under one roof’
How to watch this year’s Puppy Bowl, and which Chicago shelter is part of the fun
Feds’ child porn sweep on Telegram app leads to arrest of Chicago man, more than a dozen others
Chicago poet J. Ivy’s efforts to push art form further into mainstream pay off with new Grammy category
Chicago gets $60 million federal grant to combat homelessness
The Latest
State Rep. Kam Buckner answers how to move forward reparations during Thursday’s Reparations United mayoral candidate forum as Ja’Mal Green and Ald. Sophia King look on at Malcolm X College.
Politics
Mayoral challengers call for swifter action on reparations
A City Council subcommittee that was formed almost three years ago to explore how to make amends to the descendants of enslaved people has only met twice. “It’s smoke and mirrors,” state Rep. Kam Buckner said at a candidate forum on the issue.
By Mitchell Armentrout
 
A ceremonial ribbon stretches the length of the indoor turf field at the new North Austin Center, a community center and&nbsp;sports complex from the Chicago Fire Foundation and others in the West Side neighborhood that opened Thursday.
Austin
10-acre youth sports complex, community center opens on West Side: ‘It’ll be valuable to have kids from all different neighborhoods under one roof’
The new North Austin Center includes Chicago’s largest turf field, 15 fields and courts for year-round camps, leagues and tournaments, plus an eSports lab — all designed to close the opportunity gap in youth sports.
By Michael Loria
 
Rep. Mike Quigley, D-Ill., needed what is called a “waiver” from the new House Democratic leader Rep. Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., to serve on the Intelligence panel since his main appointment is to the Appropriations Committee. But Jeffries declined to reappoint him.
Columnists
Rep. Quigley shocker: Democratic leader Jeffries knocks him off Intel panel
The snub from Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries may have had something to do with Quigley’s support, in the early stages to succeed Nancy Pelosi, for Rep. Adam Schiff, not Jeffries.
By Lynn Sweet
 
Puppy Bowl XIX features perennial pooch powerhouses Team Ruff and Team Fluff competing for the Lombarky Trophy. This year’s lovefest showcases 122 puppies from 67 shelters and rescues across 34 states.&nbsp;
Entertainment and Culture
How to watch this year’s Puppy Bowl, and which Chicago shelter is part of the fun
The Kitty HalftTime Show features adoption-ready kittens from three shelters who strut their stuff and do what they do best —play with cat toys.
By Bryan Alexander | USA TODAY
 
Marshall’s Ricky Stenciel (35) reacts during the game against North Lawndale.
High School Basketball
Thursday’s high school basketball scores
All the scores from around the area.
By Michael O’Brien and Associated Press
 