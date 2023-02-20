The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, February 20, 2023
Nation/World News

New quake hits battered Turkey, Syria; 3 dead, hundreds hurt

Monday’s quake was centered in Turkey’s Hatay province, which was devastated in the massive Feb. 6 earthquake that has killed an estimated 45,000 in Turkey and Syria.

By  SUZAN FRASER | Associated Press
   
SHARE New quake hits battered Turkey, Syria; 3 dead, hundreds hurt
A soldier carries a man after being injured in the latest earthquake in Hatay, Turkey, Monday, Feb. 20, 2023. A new 6.4 magnitude earthquake on Monday killed three people and injured more than 200 in parts of Turkey that were laid waste two weeks ago by a massive quake that killed tens of thousands. Officials said more buildings collapsed, trapping occupants, and several people were injured in both Turkey and Syria. (Efekan Akyuz/Depo Photos via AP) ORG XMIT: FS136

A soldier carries a man injured in Monday’s earthquake in Hatay, Turkey. About 1.6 million people in Turkey are being housed in temporary shelters following a massive earthquake Feb. 6 that was felt in Syria, Jordan, Cyprus, Israel and Egypt.

AP Photos

ANKARA, Turkey — A new 6.4 magnitude earthquake on Monday killed three people and injured more than 200 in parts of Turkey laid waste two weeks ago by a massive quake that killed tens of thousands, authorities said. More buildings collapsed, trapping some people, while scores of injuries were recorded in neighboring Syria.

Monday’s earthquake was centered in the town of Defne, in Turkey’s Hatay province, one of the worst-hit regions in the magnitude 7.8 quake that struck Feb. 6. It was felt in Syria, Jordan, Cyprus, Israel and as far away as Egypt, and followed by a second, magnitude 5.8 temblor.

Turkish Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu said three people were killed and 213 injured. Search and rescue efforts were underway in three collapsed buildings where six people were believed trapped.

In Hatay, police rescued one person trapped inside a three-story building and were trying to reach three others inside, HaberTurk television reported. It said those trapped included movers helping people shift furniture and other belongings from the building that was damaged in the massive Feb. 6 quake.

Syria’s state news agency, SANA, reported that six people were injured in Aleppo by falling debris. The White Helmets, northwest Syria’s civil defense organization, reported more than 130 injuries, most of them non-life threatening, including fractures and cases of people fainting from fear, while a number of buildings in areas already damaged by the quake collapsed.

The Feb. 6 quake killed nearly 45,000 people in both countries — the vast majority of them in Turkey, where more than a million and a half people are in temporary shelters. Turkish authorities have recorded more than 6,000 aftershocks since.

HaberTurk journalists reporting from Hatay said they were jolted violently by Monday’s quake and held onto to each other to avoid falling.

In the Turkish city of Adana, eyewitness Alejandro Malaver said people left homes for the streets, carrying blankets into their cars. Malaver said everyone is really scared and “no one wants to get back into their houses.”

Mehmet Salhaoglullari, from a village near Samandag, said he was eating at a restaurant when the building began to shake.

“We all threw ourselves outside and we continued to shake outside,” he said.

In the Syrian city of Idlib, frightened residents were preparing to sleep in parks and other public places, while fuel lines formed at gas stations as people attempted to get as far as possible from any buildings that might collapse.

The Syrian American Medical Society, which runs hospitals in northern Syria, said it had treated a number of patients — including a 7-year-old boy — who suffered heart attacks brought on by fear following the new quake.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan visited Hatay earlier on Monday and said his government would begin constructing close to 200,000 new homes in the quake-devastated region as soon as next month.

Erdogan said the new buildings will be no taller than three or four stories, built on firmer ground and to higher standards and in consultation with “geophysics, geotechnical, geology and seismology professors” and other experts.

The Turkish leader said destroyed cultural monuments would be rebuilt in accordance with their “historic and cultural texture.”

Erdogan said about 1.6 million people are currently being housed in temporary shelters.

The Turkish disaster management agency AFAD on Monday raised the number of confirmed fatalities from the Feb. 6 earthquake in Turkey to 41,156. That increased the overall death toll in both Turkey and Syria to 44,844.

Search and rescue operations for survivors have been called off in most of the quake zone, but AFAD chief Yunus Sezer said earlier that search teams were continuing their efforts in more than a dozen collapsed buildings — mostly in Hatay province.

There were no signs of anyone being alive under the rubble since three members of one family — a mother, father and 12-year-old boy — were extracted from a collapsed building in Hatay on Saturday. The boy later died.

Authorities said more than 110,000 buildings across 11 quake-hit Turkish provinces were either destroyed or so severely damaged by the Feb. 6 quake that they need to be torn down.

The European Union’s health agency warned Monday of the risk of disease outbreaks in the coming weeks. The Centre for Disease Prevention and Controls said that “food and water-borne diseases, respiratory infections and vaccine-preventable infections are a risk in the upcoming period, with the potential to cause outbreaks, particularly as survivors are moving to temporary shelters.”

“A surge of cholera cases in the affected areas is a significant possibility in the coming weeks,” it said, noting that authorities in northwestern Syria have reported thousands of cases of the disease since last September and a planned vaccination campaign was delayed because of the quake.

Next Up In News
1-year-old girl, 2 teens killed in shooting on I-57 near 111th Street: officials
Construction workers hospitalized after building facade collapses on West Side
6 killed, including a 1-year-old girl, in weekend shootings across Chicago
U.S. Presidents and Chicago: 234 years of presidential connections
1919 race riots memorial project will honor victims where they died — in streets all over city
Woman dies after losing control of her vehicle, striking porch of home in Norwood Park
The Latest
Mayor Harold Washington at a post-reelection victory news conference at City Hall on April 8, 1987.
Other Views
Forty years ago, Harold Washington shook up Chicago politics
Washington was Johnny Appleseed, spawning a generation of organizers, advocates, judges and members of Congress. Even now, one member of his coalition is running for mayor, and other candidates stand on Washington’s broad shoulders.
By Claude Walker
 
President Joe Biden walks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Monday at St. Michael’s Golden-Domed Cathedral on a surprise visit in Kyiv.
Letters to the Editor
Sanctions and military support in Ukraine are woefully inadequate
The United Nations should be discussing what can be done against rogue heads of states, beyond sanctions.
By Letters to the Editor
 
Screenshot_2023_02_20_at_1.41.30_PM.png
Afternoon Edition
Memorial project to honor 1919 race riot victims, a mayoral campaign cash breakdown and more in your Chicago news roundup
Today’s update is a 5-minute read that will brief you on the day’s biggest stories.
By Satchel Price
 
An Illinois State Police squad car
Crime
1-year-old girl, 2 teens killed in shooting on I-57 near 111th Street: officials
The shooting happened about 10:40 p.m. in the northbound lanes of I-57 near 111th Street, state police said.
By Mohammad Samra
 
Two men were injured in a building collapse in the 3300 block of West Warren Boulevard.
News
Construction workers hospitalized after building facade collapses on West Side
The men were working on a building under construction in the 3300 block of West Warren Boulevard.
By Cindy Hernandez
 