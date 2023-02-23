The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, February 23, 2023
News Weather Metro/State

More than 90,000 ComEd customers without power after icy storm knocks down trees, power lines across Chicago area

Most of the outages were reported in Cook, DuPage, Lake, Kane, McHenry, Winnebago and Boone counties, according to a ComEd outage map. At the height of the storm Wednesday night, more than 100,000 customers were without power.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
merlin_111650070.jpg

A woman crosses Wabash Avenue near Washington Street in the Loop as rain falls Wednesday.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

More than 90,000 ComEd customers remained without power Thursday morning after an icy storm knocked down trees and power lines throughout the Chicago area.

Most of the outages were reported in Cook, DuPage, Lake, Kane, McHenry, Winnebago and Boone counties, according to a ComEd outage map. At the height of the storm Wednesday night, more than 100,000 customers were without power.

ComEd said it hoped to have power restored to 80% of affected customers by Thursday evening and the rest by Saturday evening.

The storm brought freezing rain and sleet over much of the Chicago area. Ice accumulation was reported in many areas north of I-88, according to the National Weather Service, with as much as a half-inch just north of the Wisconsin border.

As the storm moved out, the weather service issued a dense fog advisory until 9 a.m. for parts of central and northeastern Illinois and northwestern Indiana.

