Horoscope for Friday, Feb 3, 2023

Moon Alert

Until 10 p.m PST, there are no restrictions to shopping or important decisions. The moon is in mancer.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

Around this time (yesterday, today or tomorrow), you might have an argument with a friend or a member of a group. You might even separate from this friend or group because you are undergoing disruptions dealing with others. Someone’s behavior might have created an upsetting situation for everyone.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

This is a poor time to challenge parents, bosses, teachers and the police because you will be at loggerheads with them. It’s actually a classic time for breakdowns in relationships. Perhaps you want to rebel against the restrictions that others are placing on you? Or maybe they think you are unreasonable? It’s tough.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Sudden travel changes are likely for you at this time. This could indicate cancellations and delays, or a sudden demand that you travel. (Could go either way.) For others, arguments about politics, religion or racial issues might erupt. Sudden changes with the law, medicine and publishing are also likely.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Keep an eye on your money, mortgage arrangements or anything to do with your debt because something unusual might suddenly affect these areas. A financial agreement about an inheritance or shared property might suddenly break down. Stay on top of what’s happening (especially if posse is after you).

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

This is a disruptive time for your sign. Sudden arguments with partners and close friends might create problems for you. You might have to deal with an unexpected separation from someone. This is a hard time for people to compromise because they value their power and freedom.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Unexpected problems connected with your job might arise now. They could relate to your boss, a technical problem or a coworker. A sudden argument might prompt you to quit. Meanwhile, take care of your health because this is an accident-prone time for many.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

This is a rocky time for romance. Many relationships might end. Sports accidents, sudden changes in social plans, and definitely accidents with your kids are highly likely. Therefore, parents must be extra vigilant. Know where your kids are. Be mindful of toddlers. No slip ups.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Your home routine or your family dynamic is likely to experience interruptions and unexpected events. Home accidents, family arguments and a breakdown of equipment or appliances is likely. Stay calm and cope with skillful means. Work with what you’ve got.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Pay attention to everything you say and do because this is an accident-prone time for you. Short trips might be canceled. (Alternatively, you might suddenly be forced to take a short trip.) Arguments with neighbors, siblings and relatives might erupt. Be mindful and patient.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Keep an eye on your money, cash flow and possessions because something unexpected might catch you off guard. You might find money; you might lose money. Harm or loss might come to something you own. Therefore, be vigilant and on guard.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

This is a challenging time for you. It’s an accident-prone time. Your everyday routine will also be changed. You might feel rebellious against restrictions from others. You might break up from a relationship. Something unexpected might create a situation that you suddenly have to deal with.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

You feel very restless at this time. You need fresh air! You need the freedom to do what you want to do and to be able to express yourself. This is why you might have an argument with someone. Caution against doing something rash that you might later regret. Expect to have difficulty with authority figures.

If Your Birthday Is Today

Actor Nathan Lane (1956) shares your birthday. You are intelligent, compassionate and resilient. You know what to say. By nature, you are optimistic and always busy. This is a good year to rekindle old friendships. You will have a stronger zest for life and a desire to socialize and enjoy yourself. Enjoy increased popularity!

