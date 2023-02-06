The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, February 6, 2023
Outdoors Sports

Catching a trophy ‘gator’ at Mazonia on only day ice fishing

Mark Kawa caught a big northern pike (“gator”) at Mazonia on his only day ice fishing this season to earn Fish of the Week.

By  Dale Bowman
   
SHARE Catching a trophy ‘gator’ at Mazonia on only day ice fishing
Mark Kawa with his big northern pike caught ice fishing at Mazonia. Provided photo

Mark Kawa with his big northern pike caught ice fishing at Mazonia.

Provided photo

On his only day ice fishing this season on Saturday, Mark Kawa caught 37.25-inch northern pike (“gator”) from Mazonia.

“Came on a large shiner setup on a Finicky Fooler,” he emailed. “Ice was 3.5 to 4.5 inches, but some areas much thinner due to geese. One day on the ice and a trophy pike for Illinois, can’t beat it! Couldn’t have done it without my buddy [Mark “Ike” Eichelkraut] and his daughter Jilly.”

Mazonia is a pike spot. The Illinois-record (26 pounds, 15 ounces) was caught Nov. 9, 1989, by Walter Klenzak from a Kankakee County strip pit, now called Monster Lake at Mazonia South.

FOTW, the celebration of big fish and their stories (the stories matter, as this one shows) around Chicago fishing, runs Wednesdays in the paper Sun-Times. The online posting here at chicago.suntimes.com/outdoors goes up at varied days of the week, depending on what is going on in the wide world of the outdoors.

To make submissions, email (BowmanOutside@gmail.comor contact me on Facebook (Dale Bowman), Twitter (@BowmanOutside) or Instagram (@BowmanOutside).

Next Up In Outdoors
Buck of the Week gets ready for Valentines Day
Visiting with the new IDNR director in Springfield
Lions Club ice-fishing derby and the All-Canada Show highlight weekend
Disappearing into hunting shed antlers and finding a surprise
Perch (and laker) bite on southern Lake Michigan and ice rebuilds inland
Hand-tied tinsel jig and the joy of a surprise laker at Navy Pier
The Latest
Crunchy nuts, puckery fruit, briny olives and sharp onions are excellent team players in a chicory salad.
Recipes
Chicory salad with fennel a bitter winter greens kaleidoscope of flavors
Citrus-soaked shallots streak the salad, punctuated by briny green olives and toasty roasted almonds.
By Lynda Balslev, TasteFood
 
Asylum seekers carry personal belongings into the former James Wadsworth Elementary School at 6420 S. University Ave., which was converted into a temporary shelter, on the South Side, Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023. Two neighbors stood in the street for about an hour, trying to stop the bus. | Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times
Editorials
Cooperation, communication key in ensuring success for migrant housing in Woodlawn
We are a sanctuary city in Chicago, welcoming to all. Uplifting those who have arrived at our doorsteps from all corners of the world is in our DNA.
By CST Editorial Board
 
Pritzker__2_.jpg
News
Pritzker sets aside $40 million for industrial growth
The state grants would be available for work on parcels of at least 200 acres.
By David Roeder
 
dear_abby_12880069_e1420416724734_655.jpg
Dear Abby
Dear Abby: Teen won’t speak to her dad but still expects a present
Birthday’s coming up for the girl who cut off communication with her father eight months ago because he criticized her favorite boy band.
By Abigail Van Buren
 
Demonstrators protest outside the Chicago Board of Trade Building in 2015, calling for a tax on stock and futures trading.
Chicago Enterprise
The tax that won’t die — and other revenue plans — surface in city election
Seeking influence in ward races is a group, United Working Families, that has argued for tax hikes that target the rich but could chase businesses and suburbanites from the city.
By David Roeder
 