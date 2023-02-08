The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, February 8, 2023
Editorials Commentary

Illinois must move forward on digging out of its pension problem

A new report from a civic group offers a plan that includes a 10-year income tax surcharge to shore up underfunded pensions. State legislators should take action.

By  CST Editorial Board
   
SHARE Illinois must move forward on digging out of its pension problem
The Illinois State Capitol in March 2022.

The Illinois State Capitol in March 2022.

Taylor R. Avery/Sun-Times

If left too long on the back burner, Illinois’ underfunded pensions will burn up the state’s finances.

As David Roeder reported in Wednesday’s Sun-Times, the Civic Committee of the Commercial Club of Chicago released a report this week calling for a 10-year income tax surcharge and exploring other measures to get the state’s pensions back into balance. The Legislature should follow up by enacting pension reform.

Illinois’ five statewide pensions are underfunded by about $140 billion. The state now is on a “ramp” that requires ever-increasing payments into the pension funds each year until 2045, when the state will pay some $18 billion in 2045 alone. That will make it hard to pay for all the other things the state does, including education, public transportation and roads and bridges. 

Editorials bug

Editorials

In the current fiscal year, the state’s budget is close to $50 billion, which shows how hard it will be to come up with $18 billion just for pensions.

If there is to be a graduated income tax surcharge, we’d like to see top earners pay a higher percentage than those on the bottom rung. That would require a constitutional amendment, and the most recent effort to pass a progressive income tax amendment failed in 2020.

The Civic Committee, which opposed the 2020 progressive tax referendum, is now proposing a surcharge of 0.5% on individuals and 0.7% on corporations, which would raise an estimated $2.9 billion. It also is recommending broadening the sales tax to include services. All of that money would go toward funding pensions and the state’s rainy-day fund. Individuals now pay a flat rate of 4.95%.

“If you do this in a responsible fashion and adopt proper actuarial and accounting methods ... we will actually solve the problem,” said state Sen. Robert Martwick, D-Chicago, a longtime proponent of pension reform.

Fully funding the pensions would boost Illinois’ bond rating, which at BBB+ is now the lowest among all states.

Illinois already has taken sensible measures. For the state’s fiscal years 2022 and 2023, Gov. J.B. Pritzker added a total of $500 million to pension payments beyond what is required by law. What’s needed, though, is a plan that covers every year going forward until pensions are properly funded.

Opinion Newsletter

The Civic Committee plan includes suggestions the Legislature is likely to find unpalatable, such as a tax on retirement income and eliminating the estate tax on assets above $4 million. It also suggests cutting state agency spending by 2% to 3%, which might sound reasonable until you remember some state agencies are trying to recover after have been hollowed out by year after year cuts.

But a comprehensive plan that bumps up revenue to front-load repayments while flattening out the upward curve of the existing repayment “ramp” could get Illinois on a path toward fixing the problem. Any element that can help make new taxes progressive should be included.

With healthy revenues coming in, the Legislature may not be in the mood to raise taxes. But the time to act is now.

The Sun-Times welcomes letters to the editor and op-eds. See our guidelines.

Next Up In Editorial
Turkey, Syria need our helping hand to recover from catastrophe
It’s ‘Lights, camera, South Side,’ as ground breaks on South Shore film studio
Chicago has long way to go when some young men are at greater risk than military personnel
NYC’s ‘Bean’ is roasted: Big Apple’s Cloud Gate doesn’t measure up
Cooperation, communication key in ensuring success for migrant housing in Woodlawn
As libraries turn the page on bookmobiles, something is lost
The Latest
A high altitude balloon floats over Billings, Mont., on Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023. The huge, high-altitude Chinese balloon sailed across the U.S. on Friday, drawing severe Pentagon accusations of spying and sending excited or alarmed Americans outside with binoculars. Secretary of State Antony Blinken abruptly canceled a high-stakes Beijing trip aimed at easing U..S.-China tensions.(Larry Mayer/The Billings Gazette via AP)
Nation/World
Pentagon: China’s conducted spy balloon program for years
Officials say that four previous balloons passed over U.S. territory during the Trump, Biden administrations. China insists the recent balloon was used for weather research.
By Tara Copp | Associated Press and Lolita C. Baldor | Associated Press
 
A sign hangs outside of a 7-Eleven store on January 10, 2018 in Chicago, Illinois.
Suburban Chicago
7-Eleven to pay $91 million to suburban man who lost both legs in storefront crash
The man’s legs were crushed in 2017 when a driver plowed into a Bensenville store, one of thousands of similar crashes at 7-Elevens across the U.S., attorneys said.
By Andy Grimm
 
Families who lost their homes in a devastating earthquake in Syria sit inside a tent that an NGO set up to provide them shelter and food in the town of Harem near the Turkish border, Idlib province, Syria, Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023. With the hope of finding survivors fading, stretched rescue teams in Turkey and Syria searched Wednesday for signs of life in the rubble of thousands of buildings toppled by a catastrophic earthquake. (AP Photo/Ghaith Alsayed) ORG XMIT: XBH122
Editorials
Turkey, Syria need our helping hand to recover from catastrophe
The international community must stay steadfast in helping Turkish and Syrian citizens coping with the aftermath of the disastrous earthquake.
By CST Editorial Board
 
Rep. George Santos, R-N.Y., talks with people before President Joe Biden arrives to deliver the State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress at the U.S. Capitol, Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky) ORG XMIT: DCPS407
Washington
GOP vs. GOP: Sen. Mitt Romney scolds Rep. George Santos, ‘You don’t belong here’
The Utah senator and 2012 GOP presidential nominee exchanged sharp words with the freshman GOP congressman from New York: ‘He shouldn’t be in Congress.’
By Lisa Mascaro | Associated Press and Mary Clare Jalonick | Associated Press
 
Andrew J. McKenna Sr.
Obituaries
Andrew McKenna Sr., civic and business leader, part owner of Bears, dies at 93
Andrew McKenna, seemingly inexhaustible, served as board chairman for McDonald’s, Schwarz Paper, the Cubs, the White Sox, the University of Notre Dame and more.
By Mitch Dudek
 