Thursday, February 9, 2023
Horoscope for Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023

By  Georgia Nicols
   
Moon Alert

After 3 a.m. Chicago time, there are no restrictions to shopping or important decisions. The moon is in Libra.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

This is a lovely, feel-good day for you! However, today you value your independence. If others try to demand your time, they will ruffle your feathers! You are willing to be helpful and benevolent to others, but only on your terms.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

Relations with coworkers will be positive and mutually beneficial. Work-related travel is likely. Group activities will give you better results than working on your own. Fortunately, you’re happy to cooperate as long as you’re not coerced.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

It’s Thursday and you are already in party mode. Enjoy a long lunch. Leave work early. Meet friends for Happy Hour. Plan an exciting dinner. Invite people over. Enjoy sports events, playful activities with kids, movies, the arts and the theater because you want to have fun!

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

This is a curious day because you definitely feel happy and content inside your own skin. You will enjoy this day. Indeed, if you can help others, you will and you will feel good about this. Nevertheless, you will prefer to cocoon at home amid familiar surroundings.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

This is the perfect day for a short trip or a chance to get out and buzz around making contact with neighbors, siblings and relatives. Catch up on the gossip. Take care of errands. Keep your finger on the pulse of what’s going on. (You’re keen to communicate and learn the latest.)

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

This is an excellent day for business and commerce because you’re confident with financial matters, and not afraid to think big. Plus, you’re willing to take a chance! However, you want to act on your ideas. You don’t want to be pushed. (Guard against being excessive.)

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

The moon is in your sign dancing with lucky, moneybags Jupiter. This makes you feel happy and generous. However, it will also heighten your sense of personal freedom, which means you want to follow your own lead and deal with your priorities.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Today you are happy to keep a low profile. In your own way, you want to “hide.” This is because you want peace and quiet and an escape from the busy insanity around you. (We all need to take a mental health day now and then.) However, you will be generous and helpful to others if called upon.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Today you are popular! Everyone wants to see your face. Enjoy interactions with friends as well as clubs, groups and organizations. You might jump in to lend a hand, especially to someone who needs your help. This is because you feel generous and charitable today.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

It’s fortunate for you that you are high visibility today because, admittedly, people notice you more than usual; however, today — they admire you! They will see you as competent, capable and even affluent (even if you aren’t). There is nothing as sexy is the appearance of success. Work with it!

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

You would like to be at the airport today. Preferably, leaving it with your luggage intact, at your new destination. Yes, you want to travel. But basically, you want to do something to shake up your everyday routine. “To infinity and beyond!”

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

Discussions about inheritances, insurance decisions and anything to do with how to divide or share something will be resolved in your favor today. (Oh, you’ll be laughing all the way to the bank.) However, you will also feel generous to someone who needs your help.

If Your Birthday Is Today

Actress Rose Leslie (1987) shares your birthday. You are generous, independent and individualistic. You are resilient and willing to fight for what you want. This year is the final year of a nine-year cycle, which means it’s time to take inventory. Let go of people, places and things from the past that have held you back.

