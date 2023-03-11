Robert Smith loses his final game as Metamora beats Simeon for 3A title

CHAMPAIGN—Simeon is a brand name, the gold standard of Chicago high school basketball. It is Coca-Cola, Apple and the Yankees.

That’s because of Robert Smith.

The legendary Simeon coach won’t take credit for it, deferring to Bob Hambric. Smith took over from Hambric in 2004. He played for Hambric at Simeon and was an assistant coach for the South Side basketball icon.

Hambric, who won three city titles and one state title, did things the “Simeon way.” Players didn’t talk to the media or college coaches. Freshmen didn’t play on varsity.

Hambric laid the foundation, but Smith took Simeon to the next level of success: six state titles and eight city titles. Both are records.

Along the way, Smith slowly changed Simeon. Player interviews began after a couple of seasons and freshmen appeared on varsity. He brought the program into the present while managing to keep the mystique that made it special.

Hambric retired with Rose and Flowers ready to help Smith lead the program to glory. Smith eventually built his own dynasty, led by Jabari Parker.

But he’s also won state championships without national stars.

Saturday at State Farm Center, Smith’s Wolverines came up short, losing the Class 3A state title 46-42 in overtime to Metamora.

Simeon had a chance to win at the end of regulation, but Sam Lewis couldn’t get a corner three to fall. Metamora took the lead early in overtime and held on to win.

Tyson Swanson led the Redbirds (34-2) with 20 points and Tyler Mason added 16.

Jalen Griffith scored 15 for Simeon and Miles Rubin added 12 points and six rebounds. The Wolverines were outrebounded 35-21 despite a significant size advantage.

Smith finishes his career 512-89 in 15 years, with state championships in 2006 (AA), 2007 (AA), 2010 (4A), 2011 (4A), 2012 (4A) and 2013 (4A).

Smith coached in one other Class 3A final, losing to Marshall in 2008.



