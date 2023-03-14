The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, March 14, 2023
Transportation News Chicago

CTA power loss causes serious delays for Brown and Purple lines

The Chicago Transit Authority is encouraging commuters to use the Red Line as an alternate form of transportation after a Loop power outage shuts Brown and Purple lines.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
Sun-Times file

After a loss of track power, CTA riders can expect lengthy delays Tuesday evening on the Purple Line and Brown Line, the transit authority said.

According to an alert from the CTA, the Purple Line Express service has been temporarily stopped between Howard and the Loop due to a loss of track power near the Merchandise Mart. The Brown Line service has been stopped between Armitage and the Loop, the transit authority said.

Purple Line trains are operating only between Linden and Howard at this time, and Brown Line trains are only running between Kimball and Armitage.

The transit authority is encouraging riders to use the Red Line to avoid serious delays.

“We are working to restore service as quickly as possible,” the transit authority said in the alert.

President Biden Delivers Remarks In Monterey Park, California On Efforts To Reduce Gun Violence
Columnists
Biden takes aim at gun makers marketing weapons to minors
President Biden orders FTC to study marketing by gun makers aimed at young men inclined to violence that may have influenced the accused Highland Park July 4 shooter.
By Lynn Sweet
 
The Mint Matcha Smoothie (front row, far right) is among the citrus-fruit varieties offered at Hi-Vibe Super Juicery.&nbsp;
Taste
Harness the power of in-season citrus at Chicago smoothie, juice bars
We visited seven Chicago smoothie and juice bars to sample some fruit-filled goodness.
By Amy Bizzarri | For the Sun-Times
 
U2 — Larry Mullen Jr. (from left), Bono, The Edge and Adam Clayton appear at the screening of “U2 3D,” at the 60th International film festival in Cannes, southern France, on May 20, 2007. The band’s latest release, “Songs Of Surrender,” is a collection of 40 re-recorded and reimagined songs from across the band’s catalog.
Music
U2 reinterprets 40 of its best-known tunes for new ‘Songs of Surrender’
The four men of U2, now either 61 or 62 years old, revisit material written in some cases when they were little more than kids out of Dublin.
By David Bauder | AP Media Writer
 
merlin_112139724.jpg
News
‘I think it’s beautiful.’ After mom and 3 kids die in fire, organ donations allow at least 8 people to have life-saving transplants
“I think she would have liked knowing that was her final act, saving lives,” said Sarah Day, the sister of Summer Day-Stewart.
By Sophie Sherry
 
A rendering of United Yards, a mixed-use development proposed to provide over 100 affordable apartments and 40,000 square feet of commercial and community space in Back of the Yards.
Other Views
Progress on United Yards shows that Invest South/West is moving faster than people realize
Real solutions take time, hard work, collaboration and a lot of patience. In Back of the Yards, we start construction this spring using more than $35.5 million in private investment and $21 million in city support.
By Aron Weisner and Jose Duarte
 