Telephone conversation between Michael McClain and Richard Luft | ComEd Exhibit 13-T
Madigan confidant Michael McClain speaks to former state Sen. Richard Luft and tells him that despite his retirement, Madigan “thinks I can do more assignments.”
CASE TITLE: United States v. McClain, et al.
CASE NUMBER: 20 CR 812
ACTIVITY: Telephone conversation between Michael McClain and Richard Luft
DATE: April 27, 2018
TIME: 9:35 a.m.
SESSION NUMBER: 1332
McCLAIN: Hello Senator. Are you awake?
LUFT: Oh yeah, you lucky stiff!
McCLAIN: How are you?
LUFT: Yeah, I’m trying to get out of here, and my car goes today, I’m closing up the house, blah, blah, blah, I’ve got a celebration of life to go to, and then I’m flying back to the great city of Pekin tomorrow.
McCLAIN: Oh, are you?
LUFT: Yeah. Is it wet — you got it warm back there?
McCLAIN: It’s a little cool today.
LUFT: Oh shit. It’s been a hundred here, so when it gets to a hundred, I’m, it’s ready for me to get out of here.
McCLAIN: Yeah, yeah.
LUFT: So what are you doing with your time?
McCLAIN: Oh, doing uh-I’m a life director for Quincy Notre Dame Foundation High School, and I’m uh serving my eighth year as a trustee at Quincy University, and I’m the chair of the search committee for a new president. And um Madigan, because I’m, uh, retired, thinks I can do more assignments.
LUFT: You know what, I-when you told me you retired and when I was getting prepared to call you I thought, there isn’t any way. You have, you gotta be involved in that somewhere along the line.
McCLAIN: Yep, yep. That’s for sure.