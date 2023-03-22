The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, March 22, 2023

Telephone conversation between Michael McClain and Richard Luft | ComEd Exhibit 13-T

Madigan confidant Michael McClain speaks to former state Sen. Richard Luft and tells him that despite his retirement, Madigan “thinks I can do more assignments.”

CASE TITLE: United States v. McClain, et al.

CASE NUMBER: 20 CR 812

ACTIVITY: Telephone conversation between Michael McClain and Richard Luft

DATE: April 27, 2018

TIME: 9:35 a.m.

SESSION NUMBER: 1332

McCLAIN: Hello Senator. Are you awake?

LUFT: Oh yeah, you lucky stiff!

McCLAIN: How are you?

LUFT: Yeah, I’m trying to get out of here, and my car goes today, I’m closing up the house, blah, blah, blah, I’ve got a celebration of life to go to, and then I’m flying back to the great city of Pekin tomorrow.

McCLAIN: Oh, are you?

LUFT: Yeah. Is it wet — you got it warm back there?

McCLAIN: It’s a little cool today.

LUFT: Oh shit. It’s been a hundred here, so when it gets to a hundred, I’m, it’s ready for me to get out of here.

McCLAIN: Yeah, yeah.

LUFT: So what are you doing with your time? 

McCLAIN: Oh, doing uh-I’m a life director for Quincy Notre Dame Foundation High School, and I’m uh serving my eighth year as a trustee at Quincy University, and I’m the chair of the search committee for a new president. And um Madigan, because I’m, uh, retired, thinks I can do more assignments. 

LUFT: You know what, I-when you told me you retired and when I was getting prepared to call you I thought, there isn’t any way. You have, you gotta be involved in that somewhere along the line.

McCLAIN: Yep, yep. That’s for sure.

