Conversation between Michael Madigan and Daniel Montgomery | ComEd Exhibit 29-T

CASE TITLE: United States v. McClain, et al.

CASE NUMBER: 20 CR 812

ACTIVITY: Conversation between Michael Madigan and Daniel Montgomery

DATE: May 21, 2018

TIME: 5:22 PM

SESSION NUMBER: 3027

MONTGOMERY: This is Dan.

MADIGAN: Dan?

MONTGOMERY: Mr. Speaker, how are you?

MADIGAN: I’m good. I’m good. How are you?

MONTGOMERY: I’m good, thank you.

MADIGAN: Good. Good. Just to tell you that we had a meeting with the leaders and the Governor today, and Cullerton’s still in there pitching the tier three.

MONTGOMERY: (Laughs.) I’m, I’m sure he is. (Laughs).

MADIGAN: Yeah.

MONTGOMERY: I mean, we, I don’t know what more to do. I mean, were explicit, you know, the day we saw you and that morning with him in opposition to it. Uh, but-

MADIGAN: Right

MONTGOMERY: -maybe, you know, maybe we’ll start talkin’ more pointedly to his caucus, I guess.

MADIGAN: Mmmhmm. Mmmhmm. Mmmhmm. Mmmhmm.

cAnd-

MADIGAN: Now, the, th, the new revenue estimate coming out of the Governor for tier three is like a hundred and eighty million dollars. You know, their-

MONTGOMERY: That’s tier three savings, a hundred and eighty million?

MADIGAN: Yeah.

MONTGOMERY: Uh huh.

MADIGAN: Rather than the five hundred million of last year.

MONTGOMERY: Yeah, they, their, they saw three hundred and some of it, how did, what’d they do? Did they, said they realized, oh, the smoothing. Ι think maybe the smoothing. I, I, it, I, I’d have to check this, but maybe the five hundred million was partially from the smoothing and partially from tier three estimates.

MADIGAN: Mmmhmm.

MONTGOMERY: But, I’d—

MADIGAN: Mmmhmm.

MONTGOMERY: —have to—

MADIGAN: Mmmhmm.

MONTGOMERY: —double check that, so.

MADIGAN: Okay.

MONTGOMERY: Okay. Well, okay. (Laughs) I appreciate the notice on that. Uh.

MADIGAN: Alright.

MONTGOMERY: I mean, I don’t, I don’t know if there’s anything else you’d recommend we do, but we’ll see.

MADIGAN: Okay. (Unintelligible) you know, I mean, you, just as you said, you may wanna get active with his members.

MONTGOMERY: Yeah. Yeah, yeah.

MADIGAN: Oh, okay.

MONTGOMERY: Okay. Thank you.

MADIGAN: Alright.

MONTGOMERY: Thank you. Bye bye.

(END OF CONVERSATION)

