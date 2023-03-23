The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, March 23, 2023

Conversation between Michael Madigan and Daniel Montgomery | ComEd Exhibit 29-T

Michael Madigan has a conversation with Daniel Montgomery, president of the Illinois Federation of Teachers.

By  Sun-Times staff
   
SHARE Conversation between Michael Madigan and Daniel Montgomery | ComEd Exhibit 29-T

CASE TITLE: United States v. McClain, et al. 

CASE NUMBER: 20 CR 812 

ACTIVITY: Conversation between Michael Madigan and Daniel Montgomery 

DATE: May 21, 2018 

TIME: 5:22 PM 

SESSION NUMBER: 3027 

MONTGOMERY: This is Dan. 

MADIGAN: Dan? 

MONTGOMERY: Mr. Speaker, how are you? 

MADIGAN: I’m good. I’m good. How are you? 

MONTGOMERY: I’m good, thank you. 

MADIGAN: Good. Good. Just to tell you that we had a meeting with the leaders and the Governor today, and Cullerton’s still in there pitching the tier three. 

MONTGOMERY: (Laughs.) I’m, I’m sure he is. (Laughs). 

MADIGAN: Yeah. 

MONTGOMERY: I mean, we, I don’t know what more to do. I mean, were explicit, you know, the day we saw you and that morning with him in opposition to it. Uh, but- 

MADIGAN: Right

MONTGOMERY: -maybe, you know, maybe we’ll start talkin’ more pointedly to his caucus, I guess. 

MADIGAN: Mmmhmm. Mmmhmm. Mmmhmm. Mmmhmm. 

cAnd- 

MADIGAN: Now, the, th, the new revenue estimate coming out of the Governor for tier three is like a hundred and eighty million dollars. You know, their- 

MONTGOMERY: That’s tier three savings, a hundred and eighty million? 

MADIGAN: Yeah. 

MONTGOMERY: Uh huh. 

MADIGAN: Rather than the five hundred million of last year. 

MONTGOMERY: Yeah, they, their, they saw three hundred and some of it, how did, what’d they do? Did they, said they realized, oh, the smoothing. Ι think maybe the smoothing. I, I, it, I, I’d have to check this, but maybe the five hundred million was partially from the smoothing and partially from tier three estimates. 

MADIGAN: Mmmhmm. 

MONTGOMERY: But, I’d—

MADIGAN: Mmmhmm. 

MONTGOMERY: —have to—

MADIGAN: Mmmhmm. 

MONTGOMERY: —double check that, so.

MADIGAN: Okay. 

MONTGOMERY: Okay. Well, okay. (Laughs) I appreciate the notice on that. Uh. 

MADIGAN: Alright. 

MONTGOMERY: I mean, I don’t, I don’t know if there’s anything else you’d recommend we do, but we’ll see. 

MADIGAN: Okay. (Unintelligible) you know, I mean, you, just as you said, you may wanna get active with his members. 

MONTGOMERY: Yeah. Yeah, yeah. 

MADIGAN: Oh, okay. 

MONTGOMERY: Okay. Thank you. 

MADIGAN: Alright. 

MONTGOMERY: Thank you. Bye bye. 

(END OF CONVERSATION) 

Read the original transcript of the conversation

Next Up In News
United to fly electric air taxis to O’Hare beginning in 2025
Tunney on Ann Sather’s future, election, leaving City Council and why he didn’t run for mayor
Former top aide to Michael Madigan testifies under immunity in ComEd bribery trial as tape is played from secretly recorded meeting
Blackhawks’ Connor Murphy focusing on ‘big message’ for Pride Night, despite lack of jerseys
Waukegan police search for missing U.S. Navy service member assigned to Naval Station Great Lakes
Man charged with reckless homicide in North Park deadly car crash
The Latest
White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson played second base at the World Baseball Classic. (Getty Images)
Tim Anderson rejoins White Sox, gets back to being a shortstop
White Sox notebook: Tim Anderson, rough start for Kopech, Savala homers, Vaughn set for minor league game
By Daryl Van Schouwen
 
Chicago Sun Times Placeholder image
Telephone conversation between Michael McClain and Michael Madigan | ComEd Exhibit 4-T
Michael McClain and Michael Madigan make dinner plans.
By Sun-Times staff
 
Chicago Sun Times Placeholder image
Telephone conversation between Michael McClain and Craig Willert | ComEd Exhibit 62-T
Michael McClain speaks to Craig Willert, a member of the speaker’s staff.
By Sun-Times staff
 
Yoan Moncada of Team Cuba reacts after hitting a double against Team USA during the World Baseball Classic.
White Sox
Back from WBC, Yoan Moncada shifts focus to White Sox: ‘He understands the urgency’
White Sox want to see Moncada’s 2019 form in 2023.
By Daryl Van Schouwen
 
Former Illinois Speaker of the House Michael Madigan
Afternoon Edition
Ex-Madigan aide testifies in ComEd trial, the efforts to revive downtown and more in your Chicago news roundup
Today’s update is about an eight-minute read that will brief you on the day’s biggest stories.
By Matt Moore
 