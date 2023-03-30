Horoscope for Thursday, March 30, 2023

Moon Alert

Caution: Avoid shopping or important decisions from 8:30 a.m. to 5:45 p.m. Chicago time. After that, the moon moves from Cancer into Leo.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

You might experience a sudden windfall. You might have an excellent money-making idea. You might suddenly buy something high-tech or very modern that pleases you. You might get an unexpected raise? Whatever happens will be an advantage or a material benefit.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

This is a lovely day because Venus is in your sign lined up with unpredictable Uranus, which means today is full of unexpected events, excitement and new experiences. A new relationship might begin. You might experience a sudden financial gain. Do something different!

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Something pleasant and unexpected might occur to you that is quiet and behind the scenes. It might even be a secret that is revealed to you. But whatever happens, you will be pleased. Admittedly, it might make you a bit excitable or restless.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

You might meet a real character — someone who is different, avant-garde or Bohemian. Or possibly, someone you already know will do something that surprises you. You might also be amazed by the stance that a group takes. (It’s not a boring day.)

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

Discussions with bosses, parents, VIPs and the police will go well because they might unexpectedly do something that favors you. It could be a promotion. Perhaps praise, a gift or a favor? Similarly, something might suddenly prompt you to change your direction in a way that brings more freedom.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Sudden opportunities to travel might materialize. Keep a bag packed at the door. However, travel plans might also suddenly change today. Meanwhile, unexpected news from a foreign country or far distance might surprise you. Changes to a medical or legal situation are also likely.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

This is an interesting day because you might have an unexpected financial benefit related to inheritances, wills, estates, money back from the government, insurance or shared property. Stay on top of these issues to make sure you know what’s happening.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

You might establish a new relationship today with someone who is radically different from anybody else you know. Possibly, a friend or partner will do something that you didn’t expect? Even people in the general public might catch you off guard in some way or surprise you.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Unexpected favors and assistance from coworkers will please you. You might also receive new high-tech equipment or scientific advice. Some of you will get a raise or even praise from a boss. Basically, today is full of pleasant surprises, possibly related to your health or your pet as well. Stay tuned!

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

A surprise invitation might come your way today. Dress well so that you can respond quickly to an unexpected but exciting event. Be ready to act in an instant. (You snooze, you lose.) Nevertheless, parents need to be vigilant because this could be an accident-prone day for their kids.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Stock the fridge because you might unexpectedly entertain at home. Someone might drop by. A family member might have exciting news. Or possibly, someone in the family has done something outlandish? You might also buy something unusual, modern or high-tech for your home.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

Your daily routine will change today, hopefully, in a pleasant way. This is the classic day to meet new faces, see new places and hear new ideas that are exciting, modern and futuristic. A detour might take you on an interesting trip. Nevertheless, pay attention to everything you say and do to avoid accidents.

If Your Birthday Is Today

Guitarist Eric Clapton (1945) shares your birthday. You are genuine, confident and courageous. You work hard for your personal goals, which can make you look selfish — but you aren’t. This year is the time to create solid foundations in your life, which means simplicity is key. Work to build structures physically and within yourself.

