The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, March 31, 2023
Theater Entertainment and Culture

For Norm Lewis, ‘A Soldier’s Play’ speaks a relevant and powerful truth

“It’s about the things we’ll truly fight for — and need to fight for — as a country, if we want to be a country that is respected,” Lewis says of the play, written more than 40 years ago.

By  Catey Sullivan - For the Sun-Times
   
SHARE For Norm Lewis, ‘A Soldier’s Play’ speaks a relevant and powerful truth
Norm Lewis poses for a portrait at the CIBC Theatre in March. The veteran Broadway actor portrays Captain Richard Davenport in “A Soldier’s Play.”

Norm Lewis poses for a portrait at the CIBC Theatre in March. The veteran Broadway actor portrays Captain Richard Davenport in “A Soldier’s Play.”

Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

In 1982, Charles Fuller’s drama “A Soldier’s Play” won the Pulitzer Prize following a successful run Off Broadway featuring an ensemble that included Samuel L. Jackson and Denzel Washington.

It took almost 40 years for Fuller’s murder-in-the-military mystery to make its Broadway debut. COVID truncated that Tony Award-winning 2020 run, but this month, the Roundabout Theatre’s national tour of the production makes its way to Chicago. 

Veteran actor Norm Lewis — who stars in the 1944-set tale of cold-blooded killing and racism on a Louisiana army base during World War II — has a theory about what took so long. 

“If you look at many of Black shows — shows with primarily Black casts — that made it to Broadway, they were, well, they were mostly very entertaining. ‘Pearlie.’ ‘The Wiz.’ ‘Timbuktu.’ Obviously, there were exceptions. But I think many of the Black dramas with stronger elements — shows like ‘A Soldier’s Play’ — weren’t seen as commercial. Maybe people were scared that they wouldn’t sell. Or maybe they were scared of what they’d bring up.”

A Soldier’s Play

‘A Soldier’s Play’

When: April 4-16

Where: CIBC Theatre, 18 W. Monroe

Tickets: $35-$105

Info: BroadwayInChicago.com

“A Soldier’s Play” brings up a lot. Lewis plays Captain Richard Davenport, deployed to the segregated Deep South to investigate the shooting death of black sergeant. But Fuller, who died in October, had more on his mind than a whodunnit. 

“This is a play that deals with racism and self-loathing straight-on, as well as brotherhood and camaraderie. And it’s about the things we’ll truly fight for — and need to fight for — as a country, if we want to be a country that is respected,” Lewis said. 

Captain Davenport’s arrival on base is about as welcome as a hostile invasion: His white supervisor flat-out tells Davenport that he’d have cancelled the entire investigation had anyone mentioned the lead investigating officer wasn’t white. The investigation gradually reveals a corps of Black soldiers deeply impacted by self-loathing and colorism — the inevitable impact of living in a culture where dark skin has been vilified, criminalized and dehumanized since the very birth of the nation. 

“None of the men on base has ever seen anyone like Captain Davenport before,” Lewis said. “You can imagine what he probably went through to get to where he is. He’s probably been called some things. He’s probably endured some things physically too. He’s the first and only Black captain any of these men have ever seen.” 

Norm Lewis stars as Captain Richard Davenport in the National Tour of “A Soldier’s Play.”

Norm Lewis in the National Tour of “A Soldier’s Play.”

Joan Marcus

Lewis, 59, knows about breaking barriers. After roughly five years selling newspaper ads for the Orlando Sentinel by day and singing in church, at open mics and with the occasional wedding band during his off-hours, he was recruited to entertain on a cruise ship. 

“I remember this producer said to me, look, you don’t want to be 85 years old thinking coulda, woulda, shoulda. So I thought what the heck. I never looked back. Things snowballed from there,” he said. 

His list of career achievements and award nominations is as long as his 30-plus years career, spanning Broadway, Off Broadway, musicals, dramas, television, film, concerts and continents. In 2014, Lewis became the first black man on Broadway to play the title role in “The Phantom of the Opera.” He was also Broadway’s first Black Inspector Javert, the morally tortured anti-hero of “Les Miserables.” In 2012 he starred opposite Audra McDonald in “The Gershwins’ Porgy and Bess.” He originated the role of King Triton in Disney’s stage version of “The Little Mermaid” in 2007.

His attitude on gaining accolades as “the first” has changed over time, he said. 

“It’s great when you’re the first one to accomplish something — obviously, there’s pride in yourself, in the accomplishment. But what I’ve realized is it’s not really about me. It’s about somebody out there who looks like me, seeing that they could do this too. I’m representing a lot of people, whether anyone wants to believe that or not. 

“There’s pressure with that. For example with ‘Phantom,’ I’m not someone who drinks a lot, but for that role, I gave it up entirely for the whole run. Not a drop. I wanted to make sure I wasn’t going to harm my voice. I wanted to be as perfect as I could be, because I kept thinking if I mess this up, the powers that be might think long and hard before they ever hire a Black Phantom again.”

Actors Audra McDonald and Norm Lewis onstage during the curtain call at “The Gershwins’ Porgy and Bess” Broadway opening night at the Richard Rodgers Theatre on January 12, 2012 in New York City.

Actors Audra McDonald and Norm Lewis onstage during the opening night curtain call for “The Gershwins’ Porgy and Bess” at the Richard Rodgers Theatre on Jan. 12, 2012. in New York City.

Getty Images

His vocal prowess was invaluable for “A Soldier’s Play,” which director Kenny Leon has infused with music.

“It’s military cadences, prison songs, work songs,” Lewis said. “Kenny’s incorporated them into the [scene] transitions. The cast is all great singers, but some of them haven’t done shows where they’re singing eight times a week. So I’ll help with breath exercises or whatever. It’s fun.” 

Lewis has done a few one-off concerts in Chicago previously, but “A Soldier’s Play” will mark his first time of any length here. At the top of his list for non-work hours: “Deep-dish pizza. I have to try that, obviously,” he said. 

As for the play, it’s lost none of its import since its 1981 premiere, Lewis said. He defers to actor Eugene Lee, who plays the murdered Captain Vernon Waters in the tour and was a member of the original ensemble 42 years ago.

“Eugene says you can’t hate something you understand. Whether in terms of history or intellect or emotions — we hope they take more understanding with them.”

Next Up In Theater
A dozen years after its debut, ‘Book of Mormon’ hasn’t lost any of its irreverent charm or biting satire
Things to do in Chicago March 30-April 5: The Mix
Susan Booth ushers in a new day with a new season at the Goodman Theatre
‘Sweeney Todd,’ ‘Virginia Woolf’ among top winners at Non-Equity Jeff awards ceremony
Interwoven short operas in ‘Proximity’ inform and confound but ultimately astound at Lyric Opera
Broadway’s ‘Bad Cinderella’ gets lost in the woods
The Latest
It’s out with the old logo (left) and in with the new (right) as Pepsi reveals the new look for its cola brand.
Taste
Pepsi unveils new logo, branding ahead of iconic cola’s 125th anniversary
The richer “electric” blue and black (now the color of Pepsi Zero Sugar cans) will be used across the portfolio to bring “a contemporary edge” to the brand’s color scheme.
By Mike Snider | USA Today
 
Donald Trump Holds First Rally Of 2024 Presidential Campaign
Nation/World
Donald Trump indicted; 1st former president to be charged with a crime
Prosecutors said they were working to coordinate Trump’s surrender, which could happen early next week. They did not say whether they intended to seek prison time in the event of a conviction, a development that wouldn’t prevent Trump from seeking and assuming the presidency.
By Michael R. Sisak | Associated PressEric Tucker | Associated Press, and 1 more
 
Police_Lights91_300x188.jpg
News
Three more 7-Eleven stores robbed at gunpoint — at least 12 have been hit in Chicago this week
The three stores robbed early Friday were hit minutes apart on the North and Northwest sides.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
WEATHER_012520_2.jpg
Weather
Powerful storm to hit Chicago area Friday: Wind gusts greater than 75 mph, large hail, isolated tornadoes possible
The greatest risk of severe weather is in the south and west suburbs, from 2 p.m. until 11 p.m.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Anders Bjork is racing to prove himself with the Blackhawks.
Blackhawks
Anders Bjork hoping to parlay Blackhawks stint into new contract, rejuvenated career
It’s a race against time for Bjork, whom the Hawks acquired from the Sabres on March 2, to take advantage of this brief tryout with the team he grew up idolizing. His speed and work ethic have stood out so far.
By Ben Pope
 