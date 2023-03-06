Fighting crime requires fighting our reaction to crime

When crime creeps into our neighborhoods and daily lives, we want to react with strong enough force to keep crime at bay. The solution seems simple enough. We need police to respond quickly and take needed action.

The problem is that we usually only talk about crime and violence after a surge in crime and violence. We call for strategies based on some horrific event and react instead of developing real solutions. So, one side says deeply cut funding/restrain police and the other says add funding/let the police do their job. In the end, the community has one of two bad solutions thrust on them.

That is why those closest to the problem must lead. Spend any time in a neighborhood facing challenges, and you will realize it is filled with courage, hope and tireless effort. With a small investment from the city, these communities flourish.

The solution should balance prevention, intervention and enforcement. Only police and tactical force, and you get short-term results. Only prevention and intervention, and you lose the ability to create a safe environment for these programs to work.

Mayors will talk about a comprehensive plan for “fixing” the neighborhood currently in the news, but they rarely follow through. Shooting happens, mayor holds press conference, community gets a bunch of cops, cops leave, area sees crime return.

Our next mayor must have experience working with communities, not subverting them.

I want a mayor who has learned from what is going on in other cities instead of judging their efforts. I want a mayor who has experience developing long-term solutions in partnership with those closest to the issue, not someone who thinks he is smarter than everyone else and won’t listen. I want a mayor with a vision for all of Chicago, not one who simply stokes fear.

John Gaudette, Ravenswood

The system fails its citizens

Even when the authorities are fortunate enough to catch violent perpetrators, the system steps in and voids bail, reduces charges, allows plea deals and eventually paroles these people so they can create more violence, typically in underserved neighborhoods.

It’s no surprise to me when some good citizens refuse to testify against violent criminals because they’re aware of how the system fails us in this regard. It’s as if the system bends over backwards to help the criminals, not the victims.

And, now, another police officer is gone because of it.

When will we learn that the system is flawed and needs to be changed if all people are to be protected?

Michael Pearson, Englewood

