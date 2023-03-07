Family of immigrant who died in Chicago area shelter files lawsuit

The family of a newly arrived immigrant who died weeks after arriving in Chicago has filed a wrongful-death lawsuit against Holiday Inn Countryside, Rincon Family Services and hospitals where she sought treatment, according to court records.

Rona Rozo, 30, died Dec. 2, in the 6200 block of Joliet Road, inside the suburban hotel, according to court records and the Cook County medical examiner’s office. Her death was ruled a suicide.

Her sister, Nefer Rozo, who had also fled Venezuela and arrived in the Chicago area last fall, filed the lawsuit in the Circuit Court of Cook County after pushing for answers about why more wasn’t done to get Rona Rozo treatment.

The lawsuit alleges the Chicago-based organization Rincon Family Services was negligent because they didn’t obtain psychiatric and therapeutic care for Rona Rozo in time.

Rincon Family Services declined to comment, citing the organization’s policy to not comment on litigation.

The family also alleges the hotel’s premises were a liability because it didn’t provide adequate security, left equipment out that was used during the death and failed to monitor the premises, according to the lawsuit.

Holiday Inn Countryside, which is independently owned and operated, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

A court hearing is scheduled for May 2, according to court records.

