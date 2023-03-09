Unselfish Gibault passes its way into the Class 1A title game

CHAMPAIGN — How about some razzle dazzle, fast break basketball in Class 1A?

It would be a stretch to say Kenwood’s promised “showtime” basketball is alive and well in Waterloo at Gibault Catholic, but junior Gavin Kesler utilized a flashy behind the back pass to Kaden Augustine in the Hawks’ 70-46 win against Bloomington Cornerstone in the Class 1A state semifinals on Thursday at State Farm Center.

“It kind of just happened,” Kesler said. “It was on a fast break and I saw him open and I didn’t have to think about it.”

“I think we will leave that alone,” Gibault coach Dennis Rueter said.

The Hawks won the game due to several more traditional, but just as important passes. Gibault assisted on 8 of 12 field goals in the first half and 19 of 31 in the game.

Kameron Hanvey led the way with nine of those assists. The senior also had 16 points and six steals.

“As a team we’ve played together, especially in the playoffs,” Hanvey said. “We knew we had to rally together to win.”

Senior guard Kaden Augustine led Gibault (31-7) with 20 points and Kesler finished with 14 points and four assists.

The Hawks led by ten at halftime and dominated the third quarter 23-12.

Cornerstone (31-6) was undone by some early turnovers.

“That was really big, especially in this type of situation,” Rueter said. “Nerves are a little high and then right off the bat you are down because you cough it up a few times.”

Cornerstone’s Jakson Baber (14) controls the ball against Gibault. Allen Cunningham/For the Sun-Times

Senior Austin Henard led the Cyclones with 17 points and seven rebounds. Jakson Baber added 14 points and six rebounds and Cade Wolfe scored 10.

“I was trying to do too much,” Cornerston senior Connor Scott said. “A lot of my turnovers were unforced. Out of control and not being able to jump stop. Just not the smartest basketball.”

Gibault will move on to face the winner of Scales Mound vs. Tuscola in the Class 1A state championship game on Saturday morning. Cornerstone will face the loser in the third place game on Thursday night.

Gibault 70, Cornerstone 46 box score

