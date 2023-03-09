Chicago area under winter weather advisory for storm that could drop anywhere from 1 to 7 inches of snow

The Chicago area has been been placed under a winter weather advisory for a storm that could drop anywhere from 1 to 7 inches of snow Thursday afternoon through Friday morning.

In Lake, DuPage and northern Cook counties, 2 to 4 inches are predicted near Interstate 88 and 4 to 7 includes closer to the Wisconsin border, according to the National Weather Service. In Chicago and central Cook County, 1 to 4 inches could fall.

The advisory is in effect until 7 a.m. Friday.

“Untreated roads will become snow-covered and travel difficult, particularly between 5 p.m. and 11 p.m. when the heaviest snow is expected to fall,” the weather service said.

Snow rates are likely to peak near 1 inch per hour in the evening, it added. “The expected heavy, wet nature of the snow will make shoveling hazardous.”

More snow was expected Saturday night and Sunday, the weather service said.

