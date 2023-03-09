The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, March 9, 2023
High School Basketball Sports High School Sports

DePaul Prep shuts down Teutopolis in 2A semis

Teutopolis managed just eight field goals in the game and didn’t score for the final 10:40.

By  Michael O’Brien
   
SHARE DePaul Prep shuts down Teutopolis in 2A semis
DePaul Prep’s Jaylan McElroy (33) hits a three against Teutopolis.

DePaul Prep’s Jaylan McElroy (33) hits a three against Teutopolis.

Allen Cunningham/For the Sun-Times

CHAMPAIGN, IL—DePaul Prep played without its two best players, Jaylan McElroy and Payton Kamin, for almost the entire regular season. 

The two juniors returned from injuries shortly before the playoffs began, which instantly turned the Rams into Class 2A state championship contenders. 

DePaul Prep kept its head above water without the two stars, but Thursday at the State Farm Center was a different story. The Rams dominated Teutopolis 45-17 in the Class 2A semifinals. 

DePaul Prep (22-12) led by eight at halftime and shut down the Wooden Shoes (28-8) in the second half. Teutopolis managed just eight field goals in the game and didn’t score for the final 10:40.

“We were a little timid offensively,” Wooden Shoes coach Chet Reeder said. “We didn’t look to really attack. We were just tip toing around and feeling it out. We had some shots rattle in and out and it snowballed on us.”

Maurice Thomas, who was DePaul Prep’s backbone all season, led the way with 16 points. McElroy added 10 points and six rebounds. Kamin finished with six points and junior PJ Chambers contributed seven points and five rebounds. 

DePaul Prep’s Maurice Thomas (25) makes a pass during the Rams’ win against Teutopolis.

DePaul Prep’s Maurice Thomas (25) makes a pass during the Rams’ win against Teutopolis.

Allen Cunningham/For the Sun-Times

The Rams lost in the state semifinals last season. 

“It was a major learning experience,” Thomas said. “It helped everyone overall. We came up with a better mentality this time. Last year we came in thinking we had won it all already. We know all these teams are very good down here.”

James Niebrugge led Teutopolis with eight points. The Wooden Shoes were 8 for 32 shooting and had 16 turnovers. 

DePaul Prep will face the Rockridge vs. Bloomington Central Catholic winner in the Class 2A championship game on Saturday. 

DePaul Prep 45, Teutopolis 17 box score

Next Up In High School Sports
Tiny Scales Mound, a school of just 70, is heading to the Class 1A state title game
2023 Chicago Sun-Times All-State high school basketball team
IHSA basketball state finals scores
Unselfish Gibault passes its way into the Class 1A title game
Breaking down the Class 3A state finals
Breaking down the Class 4A state finals
The Latest
FILE - President Joe Biden delivers remarks to the 2023 International Association of Fire Fighters Legislative Conference, Monday, March 6, 2023, in Washington. Biden is requesting more than $2.8 billion in the federal budget proposal he’s sending to Congress to help advance his cancer-fighting goals. That’s according to White House officials, who shared details with The Associated Press before Biden unveils the proposal Thursday in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File) ORG XMIT: DCEV421
Columnists
Thinking about Biden’s age
Perhaps 86 is the new 76. People are living longer and better than ever. And yet, it’s not crazy for voters to be concerned about the possibility of the man they elect dying in office.
By Mona Charen
 
A photo of Matt Eberflus and Ryan Poles talking during warmups before a game last season.
Bears
NFL awards Bears compensatory 7th-round pick in draft
The Bears now have nine picks in the draft, starting at No. 1 overall.
By Jason Lieser
 
Dylan Cease had a rough outing against the Royals Wednesday night. (Getty Images)
White Sox
White Sox willing to overlook Dylan Cease’s 11-run outing
“Weird things happen in spring training.”
By Daryl Van Schouwen
 
Decommissioned CTA rail cars for sale on Facebook Marketplace in West Virginia.
Chicago History
These 1970s CTA cars have gone off the rails — and are for sale — in West Virginia
The 2400-series CTA rail cars have been listed for $35,000 on Facebook Marketplace. But you have to go get them — and they weigh 54,000 pounds apiece.
By Vanessa Lopez
 
A memorial grows Thursday for Ezra Stewart, a 7-year-old boy who died after a fire broke out at his family’s home in the 2500 block of North Rutherford Avenue in the Montclare neighborhood.
News
Chicago firefighter’s family remains in ‘extremely critical condition,’ day after 7-year-old son died in NW Side home fire
Firefighter Walter Stewart’s wife and two daughters, 2 and 7, have been unconscious since the fire broke out Tuesday evening in the kitchen of their home in the 2500 block of North Rutherford Avenue, officials said.
By David Struett and Emmanuel Camarillo
 