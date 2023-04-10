The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, April 10, 2023
Horoscope for Monday, April 10, 2023

By  Georgia Nicols
   
Moon Alert

There are no restrictions to shopping or important decisions. The moon is in Sagittarius.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

This week starts in an exciting way because you’re full of a sense of adventure! You want to travel somewhere different to get a change of scenery. Fortunately, it’s a great day to travel or make travel plans; it’s also a great day to study and learn something new to broaden your horizons. Exciting!

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

This is a wonderful day to discuss financial matters with others, especially if you have to ask for a mortgage or a loan. Any discussion regarding shared property, insurance issues, inheritances and such will likely result in your favor.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Enjoy warm relations with others because the moon is opposite your sign dancing with Jupiter. This promotes your interactions with clubs, groups and organizations. Furthermore, fair Venus moves into your sign making you especially charming and diplomatic.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

You can make great strides at work or with any task that you set for yourself because you’re not afraid to think big. Not only that, you feel confident about what you want to achieve. Work-related travel is likely. Enjoy talking to younger people. Mars in your sign gives you energy!

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

A playful day! It’s Monday; nevertheless, you’re in the mood to party and enjoy yourself. Lucky Leos are on vacation somewhere, because what you really want to do is have fun. Work related to children, the entertainment world and the hospitality industry will go well. Romance will hum.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Family discussions will go well today, especially with a female relative. Specifically, it’s a good day to discuss how to deal with wills, inheritances, shared property or the cost of running a household or helping a family member. Take care of practical matters, because things will go well.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

You are a social sign and today is a lovely day to interact with members of the general public. You will also enjoy hanging out with partners and close friends — either way, you will feel upbeat and enthusiastic in your discussions with everyone. These talks could include ideas about future travel plans.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Money talks will go well today, especially discussions about your salary, your earnings or cash flow. You might also be pleased with items that you buy, especially if they can make your work more efficient, or help things to run more smoothly.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

This is a positive day because the moon is in your sign dancing with your ruler lucky Jupiter! This encourages domestic peace and happiness. It also means that today is an excellent day to do business. You will love socializing with others through sports events and fun activities with kids. Romance will blossom!

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

You’re happy to start this week in a low-key way by working alone or behind the scenes. Home and family are your focus now; and you might entertain at home or talk to several family members. Practice patience today because Mars is opposite your sign for the next few weeks.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

This is a lovely day to schmooze with daily contacts — siblings, relatives and friends because you feel joyful and upbeat. In fact, your optimism will attract people to you, because everyone likes to be with someone who is happy. Don’t hesitate to share big ideas!

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

This year and next, many of you will get richer; and today is one of the days to set this train in motion. Discussions with parents, bosses and people in authority might boost your income, your assets or your possessions. Yes!

If Your Birthday Is Today

Actress-singer Mandy Moore (1984) shares your birthday. You are a brave risk-taker. You like to shake things up a bit. Nevertheless, you know what you’re doing. This is a wonderful year to socialize and enjoy life. Old friends might reappear again. Let your hair down and live it up!

