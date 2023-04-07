The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, April 7, 2023
Abortion News Politics

Judge halts FDA approval of abortion pill mifepristone

A federal judge in Texas has thrown into jeopardy the most common method of abortion in the U.S., ordering regulators to temporarily halt their approval of the drug mifepristone for abortion.

By  Paul J. Weber | Associated Press and Matthew Perrone | AP
   
SHARE Judge halts FDA approval of abortion pill mifepristone
AP23097819375242.jpg

Boxes of the drug mifepristone sit on a shelf at the West Alabama Women’s Center in Tuscaloosa, Ala., March 16, 2022. A federal judge in Texas on Friday, April 7, 2023, ordered a hold on the U.S. approval of the abortion medication mifepristone, throwing into question access to the nation’s most common method of abortion in a ruling that waved aside decades of scientific approval. Federal lawyers representing the FDA are expected to swiftly appeal the ruling.

AP Photo/Allen G. Breed, File

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A federal judge in Texas on Friday ordered a hold on U.S. approval of the abortion medication mifepristone, throwing into question access to the nation’s most common method of abortion in a ruling that waved aside decades of scientific approval.

The immediate impact of the ruling by U.S. District Judge Matthew J. Kacsmaryk, which does not go into immediate effect, was unclear.

The abortion drug has been widely used in the U.S. since 2000 and there is essentially no precedent for a lone judge overruling the medical decisions of the Food and Drug Administration. Mifepristone is one of two drugs used for medication abortion in the United States, along with misoprostol, which is also used to treat other medical conditions.

Kacsmaryk, a Trump administration appointee in Amarillo, Texas, signed an injunction directing the FDA to stay mifepristone’s approval while a lawsuit challenging the safety and approval of the drug continues. His 67-page order gave the government seven days to appeal.

“Simply put, FDA stonewalled judicial review — until now,” Kacsmaryk wrote.

He didn’t go as far as the plaintiffs wanted by withdrawing or suspending the approval of the chemical abortion drug and removing it from the list of approved drugs. But he put a “stay” or hold on approval of the drug.

Federal lawyers representing the FDA are expected to swiftly appeal.

Clinics and doctors that prescribe the two-drug combination have said that if mifepristone were pulled from the market, they would switch to using only the second drug, misoprostol. That single-drug approach has a slightly lower rate of effectiveness in ending pregnancies, but it is widely used in countries where mifepristone is illegal or unavailable.

Mifepristone is part of a two-drug regimen that has long been the standard for medication abortion in the U.S. Clinics and doctors that prescribe the combination say they plan to switch to using only misoprostol. The single-drug approach is slightly less effective at ending pregnancies.

The lawsuit was filed by the Alliance Defending Freedom, which was also involved in the Mississippi case that led to Roe v. Wade being overturned. At the core of the lawsuit is the allegation that the FDA’s initial approval of mifepristone was flawed because it did not adequately review its safety risks.

Courts have long deferred to the FDA on issues of drug safety and effectiveness. But the agency’s authority faces new challenges in a post-Roe legal environment in which abortions are banned or unavailable in 14 states, while 16 states have laws specifically targeting abortion medications.

Next Up In News
Meet and sweet? Johnson and Pritzker sound like they like one another — more than talking taxes
Lightfoot condemns CPD Twitter account’s ‘like’ of anti-trans post: ‘We are an inclusive city’
Processions honor 2 Chicago firefighters who died this week as they are taken to funeral homes
Picture Chicago: 19 best photos from Sun-Times’ photographers
Cook County Sheriff Tom Dart blocking lawyers from bringing documents to clients at Cook County Jail
Pilsen Via Crucis Stations of the Cross draws biggest crowd in years
The Latest
Gov. J.B Pritzker (left)&nbsp;greets Mayor-elect Brandon Johnson outside Pritzker’s office on Friday.
Elections
Meet and sweet? Johnson and Pritzker sound like they like one another — more than talking taxes
After their hour-long meeting, Johnson said it was “great to have a real partner” in his plans for the city. And Pritzker said the mayor-elect “brings a real excitement to the job.” But both admitted they largely avoided tax issues they see differently.
By Tina Sfondeles
 
Lucas Giolito of the White Sox lasted four innings on Opening Day at PNC Park on April 7, 2023 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Justin K. Aller/Getty Images)
White Sox
White Sox pitching battered again in loss to Pirates
White Sox waste pair of homers by Luis Robert Jr., home run by Jake Burger and four hits by Tim Anderson
By Daryl Van Schouwen
 
Rainbow-marked CPD vehicle
News
Lightfoot condemns CPD Twitter account’s ‘like’ of anti-trans post: ‘We are an inclusive city’
Chicago’s first openly gay mayor said she has directed the city’s top cop “to conduct a robust investigation to identify the person responsible and hold them accountable.”
By Tom SchubaCindy Hernandez, and 1 more
 
Texas Rangers v Chicago Cubs
Cubs
Cubs’ Marcus Stroman credits pitching in WBC for strong start
Stroman pointed to his 2017 season with the Blue Jays, when he pitched 201 innings after participating in the WBC.
By Mark Gonzales
 
Texas Rangers v Chicago Cubs
Cubs
David Ross pushes all the right buttons in Cubs’ win over Rangers
Part of Ross’ decisions involved his eyes and instincts, and that was apparent in his circle of trust that loomed large Friday in a 2-0 victory over the Rangers at chilly but sunny Wrigley Field.
By Mark Gonzales
 