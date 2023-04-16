Horoscope for Sunday, April 16, 2023

Moon Alert

There are no restrictions to shopping or important decisions. The moon is in Pisces.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

Today you will enjoy working alone or behind the scenes in a gentle, quiet way. You’re in a positive frame of mind and will like to reorganize things at home. You might spontaneously buy something, especially on the Q T.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

You might meet someone unusual or someone you know might surprise you. Or you might encounter a group of interesting people. Be open to whatever happens because you have the social energy and disposition to interact with others. Why not use it?

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

You’re high visibility. Perhaps you are thrust into the limelight because of money matters or because you are buying something or selling something? In fact, this is an excellent time for you to shop for wardrobe goodies.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

You’re in the mood for adventure! You want a change of scenery. You want something different to happen. This is why you will go out of your way to meet new people and possibly travel if you can. You have strong opinions about political and religious matters. People will listen to you.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

This is a good day to discuss shared property, inheritances and how to deal with the wealth and resources of someone else. For one thing, you will defend your best interests. You might look for ways to channel money or savings for future travel? (Your urge to travel will last until the summer.) “Got my bag packed!”

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Discussions with others will be lively; nevertheless, you will be friendly because you are charming and diplomatic. Expect someone to ask your advice about how to make something look better or be more attractive. Meanwhile, you want to learn something new and stimulating. Keep your eyes open.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

You have a lot of energy to get things done. In fact, you feel particularly healthy and vigorous. Look for opportunities to make home improvements or improvements to wherever you are. You might enter into a competition with someone,but it’s all friendly.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

This is a good day to get outta Dodge. It’s also a great time to enjoy sports and playful activities with kids. Artists and hobbyists will enjoy working with their hands or playing music because you’re full of energy to do something that pleases you. (Parents should be protective with their kids.)

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Family discussions about inheritances, shared property or dealing with expenses for home repairs will go well because common sense will prevail. Furthermore, you have the energy to protect your own best interests. Stock the fridge because something unexpected might take place at home.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Discussions with others will be lively! This is also a good day to take a short trip or learn something new. Your desire to communicate is strong, which is also good news for those of you in sales, marketing, teaching and acting. Pay attention to everything you say and do to avoid accidents.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Your home routine might suddenly change. Or you might have to spend money on your home. In fact, keep an eye on your money because you might find money or lose money. Be smart and protect what you own. Nevertheless, this is a fast-paced, upbeat day and you’re happy.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

The moon is in your sign energized by Mars. However, unpredictable Uranus is in the picture, which means spontaneous situations might arise that take you on a detour. Be ready to go in any direction.

If Your Birthday Is Today

Actress Claire Foy (1984) shares your birthday. You are charming and interesting. In turn, you are fascinated by profound ideas and philosophies. You are always generous. This year is the final year of a nine-year cycle, which means it’s time to let go of anyone and anything that is holding you back. Clear the decks!

