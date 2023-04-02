The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, April 2, 2023
Nation/World News Weather

Tornadoes kill 27 in South, Midwest

The White House announced Sunday that it would provide federal resources, including financial assistance, to support recovery efforts after President Joe Biden declared broad swaths of the country a major disaster.

By  Adrian Sainz | Associated Press and Andrew DeMillo | Associated Press
   
SHARE Tornadoes kill 27 in South, Midwest
Damage from a late-night tornado is seen in Sullivan, Ind., Saturday, April 1, 2023.

Damage from a late-night tornado is seen in Sullivan, Ind., on Saturday. Multiple deaths were reported in the area following the storm.

Doug McSchooler/Associated Press

WYNNE, Ark. — Residents across a wide swath of the South and Midwest on Sunday raced to assess the destruction wreaked by storms that dropped possibly dozens of tornadoes and killed at least 27 people in small towns and big cities, as severe weather moved into parts of the Northeast.

Earlier storms tore a path through the Arkansas capital, collapsing the roof of a packed concert venue in Illinois and stunning people throughout the region Saturday with the damage’s scope.

The White House announced Sunday that it would provide federal resources, including financial assistance, to support recovery efforts after President Joe Biden declared broad swaths of the country a major disaster.

Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders had already declared a state of emergency and activated the National Guard.

Confirmed or suspected tornadoes in 11 states destroyed homes and businesses, splintered trees and laid waste to neighborhoods. It could take days to make a count of all the tornadoes from recent days.

Teams from the National Weather Service on Sunday were investigating reports of tornados touching down in New Jersey and Delaware, the president’s home state, where severe weather prompted warnings and damaged numerous homes and shut down roads. One person was found dead inside a house heavily damaged by the storm Saturday night in Bridgeville, Delaware State Police reported.

The dead also included at least nine in one Tennessee county; four in the small town of Wynne, Arkansas; three in Sullivan, Indiana; and four in Illinois.

Other deaths from the storms that hit Friday night into Saturday were reported in Alabama and Mississippi, along with one near Little Rock, Arkansas, where city officials said more than 2,600 buildings were in a tornado’s path.

Residents of Wynne, a community of about 8,000 people 50 miles (80 kilometers) west of Memphis, Tennessee, woke Saturday to find the high school’s roof shredded and its windows blown out. Huge trees lay on the ground, their stumps reduced to nubs.

Ashley Macmillan said she, her husband and their children huddled with their dogs in a small bathroom as a tornado passed, “praying and saying goodbye to each other, because we thought we were dead.” A falling tree seriously damaged their home, but they were unhurt.

Chainsaws buzzed, as bulldozers plowed into debris. Utility crews restored power as some neighborhoods began recovery.

Nine people died in Tennessee’s McNairy County, east of Memphis, according to Patrick Sheehan, director the Tennessee Emergency Management Agency.

Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee drove to the county Saturday to tour the destruction and comfort residents. He said the storm capped the “worst” week of his time as governor, coming days after a school shooting in Nashville that killed six people including a family friend whose funeral he and his wife, Maria, attended earlier in the day.

“It’s terrible what has happened in this community, this county, this state,” Lee said. “But it looks like your community has done what Tennessean communities do, and that is rally and respond.”

Jeffrey Day said he called his daughter after seeing on the news that their community of Adamsville was being hit. Huddled in a closet with her 2-year-old son as the storm passed over, she answered the phone screaming.

“She kept asking me, ‘What do I do, daddy?’” Day said, tearing up. “I didn’t know what to say.”

After the storm passed, his daughter crawled out of her destroyed home and drove to nearby family.

In Memphis, police spokesman Christopher Williams said via email late Saturday that there were three deaths believed to be weather-related: two children and an adult who died when a tree fell on a house.

Tennessee officials warned that the same weather conditions from Friday night are expected to return Tuesday.

In Belvidere, Illinois, part of the roof of the Apollo Theatre collapsed as about 260 people were attending a heavy metal concert. A 50-year-old man was pulled from the rubble; he later died.

Officials said 40 others were hurt, including two with life-threatening injuries.

In Crawford County, Illinois, three people were killed and eight injured when a tornado hit around New Hebron, said Bill Burke, the county board chair.

Sheriff Bill Rutan said 60 to 100 families were displaced.

“We’ve had emergency crews digging people out of their basements because the house is collapsed on top of them, but luckily they had that safe space to go to,” Rutan said at a news conference.

That tornado was not far from where three people died in Indiana’s Sullivan County, about 95 miles (150 kilometers) southwest of Indianapolis.

Several people were rescued overnight, with reports of as many as 12 people injured.

“I’m really, really shocked there isn’t more as far as human issues,” said Sullivan Mayor Clint Lamb, adding that recovery “is going to be a very long process.”

In the Little Rock area, at least one person was killed and more than 50 were hurt, some critically. The National Weather Service said that tornado was a high-end EF3 twister with wind speeds up to 165 mph (265 kph) and a path as long as 25 miles (40 kilometers).

Masoud Shahed-Ghaznavi was lunching at home when it roared through his neighborhood, causing him to hide in the laundry room as sheetrock fell and windows shattered. When he emerged, the house was mostly rubble.

“Everything around me is sky,” he recalled Saturday.

Another suspected tornado killed a woman in northern Alabama’s Madison County, officials said, and in northern Mississippi’s Pontotoc County, authorities confirmed one death and four injuries.

The storms struck just hours after Biden visited Rolling Fork, Mississippi, where tornadoes last week destroyed parts of town.

The sprawling storm system also brought wildfires to the southern Plains, with authorities in Oklahoma reporting nearly 100 of them Friday. At least 32 people were said to be injured, and more than 40 homes destroyed.

DeMillo reported from Little Rock. Associated Press writers around the country contributed to this report, including Kimberlee Kruesi in Adamsville, Tennessee, Harm Venhuizen in Belvidere, Illinois, Corey Williams in Detroit and Ron Todt in Philadelphia.

Next Up In News
Auto parts store manager fatally shoots gunman during robbery in Calumet Heights
Man stabbed to death in North Lawndale
Developers eye new horse racing track in Richton Park as Hawthorne ‘racino’ plan stalls
Chicago State University faculty to strike Monday over compensation, workload
22 of the best costumes we saw at C2E2 in Chicago
Prosecutors seeking nearly 6-year prison sentence for downstate Jan. 6 rioter
The Latest
A man was fatally shot early Saturday in the Austin neighborhood.
Crime
Auto parts store manager fatally shoots gunman during robbery in Calumet Heights
The wounded man was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he died due to his injuries, officials said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Screen_Shot_2022_09_14_at_8.06.08_PM.png
Crime
Man stabbed to death in North Lawndale
He was arguing with someone when he was stabbed in the 3300 block of West Roosevelt Road, police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
A merlin taking flight in Chicago. Credit: Paul Vriend
Sports
Chicago outdoors: Chicago merlin, Stanley Cup of bass, fishing-eating safety, Indiana barn owls
A dramatic photo of a merlin in Chicago, winning the Bassmaster Classic and the Stanley Cup, a frequent question on the safety of eating fish and the growth of nesting barn owls in Indiana are among the notes from around Chicago outdoors and beyond.
By Dale Bowman
 
dear_abby_12880069_e1420416724734_655.jpg
Dear Abby
Dear Abby: Friend’s controlling ways are spoiling my social events
High-maintenance woman meddles in the guest list, then gets upset if a seat isn’t saved for her.
By Abigail Van Buren
 
A horse traverses a muddy track at Hawthorne Race Course in 2017. An investor group is looking to open a new harness racetrack in Richton Park, accusing Hawthorne’s owners of not moving quickly enough to add casino games at their track.
Casinos and Gambling
Developers eye new horse racing track in Richton Park as Hawthorne ‘racino’ plan stalls
The prospective track developers are looking to tweak a state law that gives Hawthorne veto power over any new track wanting to set up shop in the south suburbs.
By Mitchell Armentrout
 