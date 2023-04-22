The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, April 22, 2023
Horoscopes Entertainment and Culture

Horoscope for Saturday, April 22, 2023

By  Georgia Nicols
   
Horoscope for Saturday, April 22, 2023
Georgia_mug.jpeg

Moon Alert

After 5:30 a.m. Chicago time, there are no restrictions to shopping or important decisions. The moon is in Gemini.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

Your focus on money and possessions will increase in the next four weeks. Take care of old business. If you’re looking for work, go back to someplace you worked before or applied before. Your best chances will be from the past, not the future.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

It’s all about you for the next four weeks. Use this window of time to rejuvenate yourself and replenish your energy for the rest of the year. You can attract important people and favorable situations to you. Use this time to your advantage!

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Expect to be low-key and work alone or behind the scenes during the next four weeks because your personal year is ending, but yet, your new year will not begin until your birthday arrives. This will be an excellent time for research and wrapping up old business.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

You will be more popular in the next four weeks, especially with younger people. Enjoy socializing and making an impression on someone. This is also an excellent time to make long-range plans.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

For the next four weeks, the sun will be at the top of your chart. This is the only time all year this happens and when it occurs, it symbolizes that you are thrust in a spotlight that is flattering. This is why you will create a great impression on bosses, parents of VIPs. Use this!

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Grab every opportunity to travel or do something different in the next four weeks. You will love to take a course or get further training or education because you want to expand your world by learning more and seeing new places. Talk to people from other countries and different cultures.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

You will feel more passionate about issues in the next four weeks, especially matters related to wills, estates, inheritances and shared property. Nothing is gray. Everything is black and white. You know what you want and you intend to get it.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

You will need more sleep in the next four weeks. Respect your need for this and get more rest. (Naps are a lovely luxury.) You can use this window of time to improve your closest relationships because you have more objectivity to see your own role in the relationship.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

It will be easy for you to work hard in the next four weeks because suddenly, your standards are high. You want to accomplish a lot. You want to be productive and you want to do so in the most efficient, effective way possible. You will also want to improve your health. (Oh my.)

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

The next four weeks are a fabulous time for a vacation because you want to party, have fun and relax. This is also a lovely window of time to enjoy sports events, playful activities with kids and explore hobbies. Grab every opportunity to socialize.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Home, family and your private life will be your primary focus in the next four weeks. Some of you will be involved more than usual with a parent. You might also choose to cocoon at home and relax among familiar surroundings because it feels good.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

The pace of your days will accelerate in the next four weeks because you have a busy schedule with short trips, errands, appointments plus increased reading, writing and studying. You will enjoy daily contacts with others because you want to be current and in the know! “What’s the latest?”

If Your Birthday Is Today

Actor Jack Nicholson (1937) shares your birthday. You are a charming person who loves beauty in their surroundings. You are hard-working and often create spaces around you to your specifications. Focus on your personal responsibilities to others this year, especially family. This means you have to take excellent care of yourself. Perhaps time for a makeover?

