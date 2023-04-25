Horoscope for Tuesday, April 25, 2023

Moon Alert

There are no restrictions to shopping or important decisions. The moon is in Cancer.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

You mean business, which is why this is an excellent day for productivity. Financial discussions are serious, especially about behind-the-scenes research and private matters. An older family member (probably female) has wise advice.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

Today you have an orderly state of mind and a strong sense of self-discipline. You will pay attention to detail, overlooking nothing. It’s an excellent day to make plans or to study and learn something new. Listen to the advice of someone older.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

When it comes to financial issues or shopping, you will be conservative with your money. This is why you will prefer to buy long-lasting, practical items. (No ostrich feather boas today!) A discussion with a parent, boss or authority figure will be productive and instructive. Listen carefully.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Today you will accept your duties and responsibilities because it feels right. You know there’s a time to party and a time to work, and if you get your work done, the partying is happier. Advice from someone older whom you haven’t seen for a while could be helpful.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

You look excellent in the eyes of others at this time, especially to bosses, parents and VIPs. In fact, you make a great impression! Nevertheless, today you will prefer to work alone or behind the scenes to take care of details related to taxes, debt, shared property and inheritances.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

A discussion with a friend, perhaps someone older, will be helpful to you today. Possibly a teacher or mentor-like figure will teach you something. Meanwhile, you’re grateful to receive practical advice. In addition, you might hear advice about how to improve your closest relationships. Major bonus!

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

This is a productive day for you. Roll up your sleeves and get ready to work and accomplish a lot. Be aware that others notice you; in fact, they seem to know personal details about your private life. Meanwhile, you can make long-range changes to shared property and inheritances.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Discussions with partners and close friends will be serious, but they will be productive because you won’t overlook details and you will be willing to discuss practical matters that you might otherwise avoid. Something will favor you today because a gift or money back from the government will come to you.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

It will be easy for you to get into work mode today because you are already inclined that way for the next few weeks! In other words, you want to accomplish a lot by working efficiently. Take care of family details regarding inheritances, shared property, taxes and debt.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

A serious discussion with a partner or close friend will be productive because you are both ready to tackle practical details that affect you now and in the future. This could include issues related to your kids. It might also embrace detailed plans for a future vacation.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Family discussions will be significant today because they will address serious, practical matters. Perhaps it’s time to tackle repairs that have been lingering for too long. Relatives from the past might be present now, which puts a new spin on things. You won’t overlook details.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

This is an excellent day to study and learn. Possibly, you are in the position to teach someone. Whatever you are focused on today will be serious, practical matters that affect your future. They might also affect your kids. Enjoy opportunities to redecorate where you live because this will please you.

If Your Birthday Is Today

Actress Gina Torres (1969) shares your birthday. You are strong-minded, energetic and imposing. You dismiss small talk; you focus on the practical. This is the final year of a nine-year cycle for you, which means it’s time to let go of people and things that are holding you back. Clear the decks! Do some internal and external housecleaning.

