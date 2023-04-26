Horoscope for Wednesday, April 26, 2023

Moon Alert

Avoid shopping or making important decisions after 6:30 p.m. Chicago time. After that, the moon moves from Cancer into Leo.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

An unexpected surprise will please you. This might come from a family member or it might be a pleasant change that affects your home or possibly your entire family. It will make you feel good. Whatever occurs might inspire you in some way.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

This is a feel-good day. This is why you’re happy to schmooze. It’s easy to be generous to people with your time, your advice and your wealth. You feel idealistic about a friend, which is why you might impulsively do something to help them. Expect a detour to your day.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Something unexpected might make you feel physically enriched. A gift might come your way or an opportunity to boost your earnings. Someone in a position of authority might be sympathetic and do a favour for you. It could be anything. Keep your eyes open!

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

This is a strong day for you because the moon is in your sign dancing with lucky Jupiter, Neptune and Uranus. Sudden opportunities to travel might land in your lap. You might make a great impression on bosses and authority types. A friend might surprise you?

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

Although you continue to be high visibility, today is another day where you will be happy to play things low-key. Nevertheless, you’ll feel fortunate, especially because opportunities to travel or expand your world exist. Bosses, parents and authority figures might suddenly praise you. Good things will come your way!

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

This is a great day to schmooze with friends or members of groups, especially charitable or nonprofit organizations. Your idealism is aroused and you are feeling generous. Because of this, you might be able to raise money, or you might donate money. Possibly, someone will be generous to you?

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

You make a marvelous impression on others today, in part because they see you are kind and sympathetic. You might also have an opportunity to be generous to someone in need. (True generosity is giving what is needed.) And of course, what goes around, comes around.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Do something different today. Be bold in your aspirations. Sudden opportunities to travel might materialize. Or you might financially benefit someone far away; or possibly, someone will benefit you? It’s definitely a lucky day for someone.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

You have financial advantages today, which is why you need to be aware and focused, and ready to accept favors that come your way. You might even receive cash or a gift. It’s certainly a perfect day to ask for a loan or mortgage. You might also enjoy a vacation or a fun social occasion.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Although you might have to go more than halfway when dealing with others today, something unexpected and pleasant might delight you. It could relate to an unexpected opportunity to socialize — a fun invitation to sports events or fun outings with kids.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Something unexpected but pleasant and related to your job will please you today. It could be good news. It might be praise from others. It might be a bonus. For some of you, this positive surprise could be health-related or possibly, related to a pet. You’ll be happy!

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

Romance is full of fantasies, day dreams and surprises today. Likewise, unexpected social occasions might please you. (Be dressed and ready to go anywhere at the drop of a hat.) Finances are favored. Daily plans will change. This is a day full of exciting possibilities that might come your way!

If Your Birthday Is Today

Actress Anya Taylor-Joy (1996) shares your birthday. You are an efficient self-starter. You plan carefully because you like to be prepared. This is a year of new beginnings, adventures and major changes in your life. Keep your eyes open for new opportunities. Prepare to take on a leadership role.

