The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, April 27, 2023
News Metro/State Crime

Steer goes on the lamb in north suburbs – leads cops on wild chase through Niles, Park Ridge

The steer, which was later captured, was part of a high school “senior prank” gone wrong, police said. Rita Thorpe, 81, knew it was safe to come outside when she heard the mooing. “I texted my kid and said, ‘How many cops does it take to catch a runaway cow in Park Ridge?’” she said later.

By  Stefano Esposito
   
SHARE Steer goes on the lamb in north suburbs – leads cops on wild chase through Niles, Park Ridge
Workers from Wagner Farm in Glenview help guide a steer onto a trailer in Park Ridge Thursday morning. The steer, part of a “senior prank,” escaped from Northridge Preparatory School in Niles, police said.

Workers from Wagner Farm in Glenview help guide a steer onto a trailer in Park Ridge Thursday morning. The steer, part of a “senior prank,” escaped from Northridge Preparatory School in Niles, police said.

Provided photo

Police officers from multiple agencies descended on a tranquil Park Ridge street Thursday morning — a place where the last of the spring daffodils were blooming and where coyotes occasionally come to soak up the sun.

Residents were told to stay inside and to keep very quiet. But police didn’t draw their guns. Their wasn’t a Taser in sight.

Rita Thorpe, 81, knew it was safe to come outside when she heard the mooing. The escapee had been apprehended.

“I texted my kid and said, ‘How many cops does it take to catch a runaway cow in Park Ridge?’” Thorpe explained a little later in the day.

Actually, it took some professional help from Wagner Farm in Glenview — guys who came with a trailer and a plentiful supply of hay.

The cow — actually a steer — along with a pig and some chickens came from Northridge Preparatory School in Niles, a little more than a mile away.

“The students were apparently involved in what was described as a ‘senior prank,’ by bringing live animals to the school,” according to a Niles Police Department news release. “During the activity, a live cow escaped from the students and went into the local neighborhood.”

Late Thursday morning, all that remained of the prank on school grounds was a portable wooden pen with straw scattered inside. A school representative had no comment for a Chicago Sun-Times reporter.

A little later, Niles police released another statement, saying the animals had been purchased on Craigslist, with the steer coming from near Winneconne, Wisc., and the pig from downstate Dixon. The chickens belonged to a student, police said.

Police also said school administrators “refused to pursue any criminal charges,” but that they were conducting an internal investigation.

The students were however issued Village of Niles ordinance citations and will be required to appear in Niles Adjudication Court. Among the citations: Disorderly conduct and animal feces accumulation-not permitted.

Roberta Barker got a close-up look at the steer. She said she was in bed about 7 a.m. when she heard lots of voices coming from outside. The steer, it turns out, was in her back yard on Beau Drive in Park Ridge.

“I came to the window and looked out and I saw police officers. Then I got a little alarmed because I thought maybe there had been a break-in,” Barker said.

She watched the Wagner Farms folks tease the animal onto the trailer.

“They told me when it first arrived it was pretty agitated and then it sat down and it was calming down,” she said.

A little while later, the only evidence of the episode was a pile of hay.

“It was an adventure, a little excitement for Park Ridge, which is typically pretty quiet,” Barker said.

A Wagner spokeswoman said the steer had been taken to an animal rescue center. No information was provided about the fate of the pig or the chickens.

Next Up In News
Repairs on Michigan Avenue bridge expected to last until next week
Disney sues Florida governor; calls park takeover ‘retaliation’
Imani the plover has 2 guests at Montrose Beach
Emmett Till accuser dies; Carolyn Bryant Donham was 88
Jerry Springer, host of raucous Chicago-based talk show, dies at 79
A tree older than Chicago is about to be cut down
The Latest
Bridges over the Chicago River on Aug. 9, 2020.
Transportation
Repairs on Michigan Avenue bridge expected to last until next week
Some lanes have been closed on the bridge, according to the Chicago Department of Transportation.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
A statue of Walt Disney and Micky Mouse, in front of the Cinderella Castle at the Magic Kingdom at Walt Disney World in Lake Buena Vista, Fla.
Nation/World
Disney sues Florida governor; calls park takeover ‘retaliation’
The lawsuit was filed minutes after a Disney World oversight board appointed by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis voted to void a deal giving Disney authority over design and construction decisions in its properties near Orlando.
By Anthony Izaguirre | Associated Press
 
Tenoch Huerta attends the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills, Calif. The actor most recently stars as Namor of Kukulkán in “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.”&nbsp;
Movies and TV
Mexican actor Tenoch Huerta taking a stand for cultural respect beyond ‘Wakanda’ role
During his visit to Chicago, the Mexican actor reaffirmed the importance of representation in film that is not based in stereotypes.
By Gisela Orozco | Special to the Sun-Times
 
Piping plover Imani walks near the area sectioned off for the endangered species on Montrose Beach on Wednesday.
News
Imani the plover has 2 guests at Montrose Beach
In less than a day after being spotted by birders at Montrose, Imani has been joined by a male and a female plover at his North Side nesting grounds, sparking hopes that he’ll mate this year.
By David Struett
 
Roy Bryant, far right, and his wife, Carolyn Bryant, sit together in a courtroom in Sumner, Miss. in 1955.
Honoring Black History
Emmett Till accuser dies; Carolyn Bryant Donham was 88
The Mississippi lynching of 14-year-old Till became a catalyst for the Civil Rights Movement when his mother insisted on an open-casket funeral in their hometown of Chicago.
By Emily Wagster Pettus | Associated Press
 