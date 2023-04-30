Horoscope for Sunday, April 30, 2023

Moon Alert

There are no restrictions to shopping or important decisions. The moon is in Virgo.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

This is a productive day for you, which means you can get better organized. You might also do something to improve your health. Many of you will spend time and effort with your pet as well. Good day to get things done!

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

This is a solid day for you. Enjoy sports events, social outings, playful activities with kids, the arts, the entertainment world and fun diversions with friends. A good date day. You will be clear in stating your wishes. Involvement with old friends and ex-partners might happen.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

This is good day to cocoon at home and keep a low profile. You might shop for wardrobe goodies; if so, keep your receipts because you might go overboard spending money. Nevertheless, it’s important to look good because in a 30-year cycle, this year is your time of harvest!

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Today you’re hungry to have a meaningful conversation with someone. You want to be taken seriously. Very likely, you will run into old friends from your past, or people you used to relate to in a group situation. You might learn something.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

You might be involved with parents or someone in authority. (Possibly related to your job.) This person could be someone from your past? Whatever the case, you will present well because other people see you in a very favourable light right now. Go after what you want.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Favorable energy exists for your sign today because the Moon is in Virgo dancing beautifully with the Sun in your fellow Earth sign. You will impress bosses, parents and VIPs. You will find that you can act on your inner motivation, which means you’ll get things done.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Travel for pleasure will appeal. You might also take care of red-tape details regarding taxes, debt and insurance issues. Nevertheless, many of you will want to be laid back and “hide” so that you can relax in seclusion. A good day for rest.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

You will enjoy interacting with friends as well as clubs and organizations because you feel friendly and sociable. In fact, old friends as well as ex-partners might be back on the scene encouraging you to do the “tourist thing.” A heart-to-heart talk with a female acquaintance is likely.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Personal details about your private life are public, or, at least, known to other people. Do be aware of this in case you have to do some damage control. This is also a good day to catch up on all business and get better organized. This includes dealing with the demands of a pet.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Make plans to enjoy sports events, social outings, playful times with children or explore your favorite hobby in a fun way because it’s a pleasant, easygoing day. A great day for a date! Accept invitations to socialize. Be friendly.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Interactions with family are your prime focus. You might be involved with a parent. Relatives you haven’t seen for a while might be camped on your doorstep. Some of you will tackle home repairs. You will also enjoy entertaining.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

This is a busy, upbeat day! Enjoy schmoozing, especially siblings, relatives and neighbors. You might finish a writing project or study or learn something new. Allow extra time for everything because transportation delays are likely. You might encounter someone from your past.

If Your Birthday Is Today

Actress Ana de Armas (1988) shares your birthday. You are good-natured, witty and committed to whatever you do. You have a knack for looking calm and collected in the midst of chaos around you. This is a year of exciting change and increased personal freedom. Let go of anything that is impeding your progress and growth. Act fast on opportunities that appear. Expect to travel.

