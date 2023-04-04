Menu planner: Treat yourself to roast leg of lamb with potatoes and lemon

Roast leg of lamb with potatoes and lemon

Makes 12 servings

Preparation time: 15 minutes plus 20 minutes; refrigerate overnight

Cooking time: 1 1/2 hours; standing time: 10 minutes

INGREDIENTS

1 bone-in leg of lamb (about 5 pounds)

1 teaspoon plus 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil, divided

2 teaspoons plus 1 tablespoon coarse salt, divided

1 teaspoon freshly cracked pepper, divided

12 cloves garlic, peeled and halved

4 pounds Yukon gold potatoes, quartered

2 lemons, each cut into eighths

3/4 pound shallots, peeled and cut into quarters

3 teaspoons dried oregano

2 teaspoons dried rosemary

2 cups unsalted vegetable stock

Fresh rosemary for garnish

1/4 cup fresh lemon juice

1/4 cup dry white wine

The night before cooking, use a paring knife to make 24 1-inch punctures around the leg of lamb. Rub it inside and out with 1 teaspoon olive oil, 2 teaspoons salt, and 1/2 teaspoon pepper. Place 1/2 clove garlic inside each puncture. Cover and refrigerate leg overnight. Heat oven to 350 degrees. In a small bowl, combine remaining 1 tablespoon salt, oregano, rosemary and 1/2 teaspoon pepper. Toss together the potatoes, lemons, shallots, 2 tablespoons oil and 2/3 of spice mixture in a large roasting pan. Rub the lamb with remaining spice mixture and place on top of vegetables in pan. Pour stock, lemon juice and white wine in the pan. Place in oven and roast about 90 minutes or until internal temperature reaches 140 degrees, using a metal ladle to spoon the pan juices over vegetables every 30 minutes. Remove from oven and let stand 10 minutes before carving.

Per serving (lamb): 231 calories, 36 grams protein, 9 grams fat (35% calories from fat), 3.1 grams saturated fat, no carbohydrate, 111 milligrams cholesterol, 191 milligrams sodium, no fiber.

Carb count: 0.

Per serving (potatoes): 166 calories, 4 grams protein, 3 grams fat (13% calories from fat), no saturated fat, 33 grams carbohydrate, no cholesterol, 526 milligrams sodium, 4 grams fiber.

Carb count: 2.

Tex-Mex lasagna

Makes 8 servings

Preparation time: 15 minutes; refrigerate 6 hours to overnight

Cooking time: 1 hour; standing time: 15 minutes

1 (24- to 26-ounce) jar red spaghetti sauce

1 cup water

1 (15-ounce) can reduced-sodium pinto beans, rinsed

1 (10-ounce) package frozen shoepeg corn, thawed

1 (1.25-ounce) packet less-sodium Tex-Mex or regular chili seasoning mix

9 lasagna noodles

2 cups part-skim ricotta cheese

1 1/2 cups shredded reduced-fat Monterey jack cheese

Chopped pickled jalapeno peppers for garnish, if desired

In a medium bowl, mix together the sauce, water, beans, corn and chili seasoning mix. In a 9-by-13-inch baking dish coated with cooking spray, spread 1 cup of the sauce mixture. Arrange 3 lasagna noodles over sauce. Cover with 1 cup sauce. Spread half the ricotta on top. Arrange another 3 lasagna noodles over ricotta and top with another cup of sauce. Spread remaining ricotta on top. Arrange last 3 lasagna noodles on top. Spread with remaining sauce. Cover and refrigerate 6 hours to overnight. Heat oven to 350 degrees. Cover dish tightly with nonstick foil; bake 45 minutes. Uncover, sprinkle with Monterey jack cheese and bake, uncovered, 15 more minutes. Let stand 15 minutes before serving. Garnish with pickled jalapeno peppers, if desired.

Per serving: 384 calories, 21 grams protein, 12 grams fat (28% calories from fat), 5.9 grams saturated fat, 49 grams carbohydrate, 37 milligrams cholesterol, 631 milligrams sodium, 6 grams fiber.

Carb count: 3.

Chicken saute with creamy mustard sauce

Makes 4 servings

Preparation time: 10 minutes

Cooking time: less than 15 minutes

INGREDIENTS

2 teaspoons canola oil

3 tablespoons flour

1/4 teaspoon coarse salt

1/2 teaspoon pepper, divided

4 (4- to 5-ounce) boneless skinless chicken breasts

1/3 cup reduced-fat sour cream

1/4 cup unsalted chicken broth

1 tablespoon Dijon mustard

3 tablespoons low-fat mayonnaise

Chopped fresh dill

In a large, nonstick skillet, heat oil on medium. Mix flour, salt and 1/4 teaspoon pepper in a pie plate. Lightly coat chicken in flour mixture. Add chicken to skillet and cook, turning once, 6 to 7 minutes or until golden on the outside and juices run clear. Remove to a plate; cover to keep warm. Reduce heat to low. Mix together sour cream, broth, mustard and mayonnaise. Add to skillet. Simmer 1 minute. Serve chicken with sauce. Sprinkle dill over all.

Per serving: 235 calories, 27 grams protein, 9 grams fat (35% calories from fat), 2.4 grams saturated fat, 10 grams carbohydrate, 93 milligrams cholesterol, 373 milligrams sodium, no fiber.

Carb count: 0.5.

Sausage and Spanish rice skiller

This meal is not only full of flavor, but it also is economical and easy to prepare. In a large, nonstick skillet, heat 1 tablespoon canola oil on medium-high. Add 1/2 cup chopped green bell pepper, 1/3 cup chopped celery and 1/4 cup chopped onion; cook 5 minutes or until softened. Add 1 (14-ounce) package fully cooked smoked sausage (sliced), 2 cups water, 1 (10-ounce) can no-salt-added diced tomatoes and green chilies (with liquid), 1 (8-ounce) package Spanish rice and vermicelli mix, 1/4 cup sliced pimento-stuffed olives and 1/8 teaspoon black pepper; mix well. Bring to a boil; reduce heat to low and simmer, stirring occasionally, 15 to 20 minutes or until rice is tender and liquid is absorbed.

Beef and biscuits

Heat oven to 350 degrees. Heat a large, nonstick skillet on medium; add 1 1/2 pounds lean ground beef, 1/2 cup chopped celery and 1/2 cup chopped onion. Cook 10 minutes or until meat is no longer pink and vegetables are softened; drain. Stir in 2 tablespoons flour, 1/2 teaspoon coarse salt and 1/2 teaspoon dried oregano until blended. Add 1 (15-ounce) can no-salt-added tomato sauce and 1 (10-ounce) package frozen green peas; simmer 5 minutes. Transfer into a 9-by-13-inch baking dish coated with cooking spray. Top with biscuits from 1 (7 1/2-ounce) tube refrigerated buttermilk biscuits. Sprinkle with 1 cup shredded 50% light cheddar cheese. Bake 20 minutes or until biscuits are golden brown and cheese is melted.