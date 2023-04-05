The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, April 5, 2023
Horoscope for Wednesday, April 5, 2023

By Georgia Nicols
   
Moon Alert

There are no restrictions to shopping or important decisions. The full moon in Libra peaks at 11:34 p.m. Chicago time.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

Be patient with others as today’s full moon begins to peak opposite your sign. This happens only once a year, and when it does, it creates tension with those who are closest to you. Hey, with the Sun and Jupiter in your sign, you’re laughing! You can be positive.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

Tension with coworkers as well as people dealing with your health, or even your pet, might arise as the full moon peaks tonight. This means something might come to a head. You might want to speak up about something because you feel it’s time. (Woof! Woof!)

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Be patient with kids because they feel the full moon as much as you do. Even your pet does. This is because the moon has a gravitational pull on bodies of water; hence, the ocean tides. Be patient with lovers, social situations and sports.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

You might feel pulled between the demands of home and family versus the demands of your career and your public reputation. This happens twice a year for you. In this instance, you can’t ignore your career and the reputation you have with your peers.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

Pay attention to everything you say and do because the energy of today’s full moon might create an accident. This accident could be a verbal accident (like a real blooper), or it could be a physical accident. (Ouch.) Slow down and take it easy.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Some kind of financial issue might come to a head due to the full moon energy. It might deal with debt or something that you owe to someone else. Or it could deal with your responsibilities to or for someone. Hopefully, you will get this resolved.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Tonight, the only full moon in your sign all year is taking place, which will likely create increased tension between you and those who are closest to you like spouses, partners and dear friends. Knowing this ahead of time, you can make an effort to compromise and be patient.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Difficulties with coworkers might arise today as the energy builds up before the full moon tonight. You might feel a clash with someone about how to do something. Let this energy pass because in 48 hours, everything will return to normal. (Sort of.)

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

You might encounter difficulty with your kids today or a romantic partner. It might be challenging to deal with a group, especially if it is sports-related or something to do with a competition. This is because the full moon is peaking tonight. Be patient with yourself and others.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Today you might feel a tug-of-war between the demands of home and family versus the demands of your job or your public reputation. You can’t please everyone. In this particular instance, you have to put home and family first. And so it goes.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Be careful because this is a mildly accident-prone day for you. An accident doesn’t have to happen; however, you might be emotionally distracted or tense because of the buildup before tonight’s full moon. Slow down and take it easy. Don’t get your belly in a rash.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

The energy that builds up today before tonight’s full moon might stir the pot in financial matters or something to do with your possessions or something you own. It might even impact what you share with someone else, like shared property or debt. By tomorrow, things will be clearer.

If Your Birthday Is Today

Actor Sterling K. Brown (1976) shares your birthday. You are highly principled and always working. You shoot for success and excellence in everything you do. You want security and stability. This is a year of learning for you. Explore philosophies and belief systems that will give you better self-awareness and a better understanding of what is important.

