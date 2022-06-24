Dobbs v. Jackson decision
Coverage of the lead-up and aftermath of the Supreme Court’s overturning of Roe v. Wade with its decision in the case of Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization.
After a draft opinion leaked earlier this year, the Supreme Court has voted to strike down the landmark Roe v. Wade decision with its decision in the case of Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization.
Draft law circulated by a group opposed to abortion rights points to America’s looming descent into a surveillance state.
For nearly a month, Planned Parenthood of Illinois has offered Mifepristone to patients both in and out of state through telehealth counseling and mail services.
We — I mean Black women of my age — keep our feelings on the subject buried. But the prospect Roe v. Wade might be overturned could bring back painful memories for many.
U.S. Supreme Court draft opinion suggests top court ready to overturn Roe v. Wade abortion rights ruling, Politico reports
It’s unclear if the draft represents the court’s final word on the matter — opinions often change in ways big and small in the drafting process.
