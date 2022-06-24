The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, June 24, 2022

Dobbs v. Jackson decision

Coverage of the lead-up and aftermath of the Supreme Court’s overturning of Roe v. Wade with its decision in the case of Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization.

A view of the U.S. Supreme Court Building on June 20, 2022 in Washington, D.C.
Dobbs v. Jackson decision
Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade with Dobbs decision
After a draft opinion leaked earlier this year, the Supreme Court has voted to strike down the landmark Roe v. Wade decision with its decision in the case of Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization.
By Sun-Times staff
 
The U.S. Supreme Court, behind security fencing at the end of May. It is expected to rule on abortion within days.
Columnists
After your abortion, grandma might sue you
Draft law circulated by a group opposed to abortion rights points to America’s looming descent into a surveillance state.
By Neil Steinberg
 
These people from around Chicago had abortions and are speaking up about their experiences now that the Supreme Court is weighing a decision that could roll back access to abortion.
They had abortions, some in secret, now, as high court weighs a ruling, want their stories heard
By Elvia Malagón
 
A protestor holds a pink sign reading “Support Legal Abortion” at Federal Plaza, Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021. The rally came after the Supreme Court of the United States heard oral arguments over the Mississippi abortion law.
Abortion rights
Planned Parenthood of Illinois offering abortion pills through mail
For nearly a month, Planned Parenthood of Illinois has offered Mifepristone to patients both in and out of state through telehealth counseling and mail services.
By Cheyanne M. Daniels
 
Abortion rights advocates demonstrated at Federal Plaza in Chicago on Tuesday in response to the news that the U.S. Supreme Court could be poised to overturn the landmark Roe v. Wade case that legalized abortion nationwide.
Columnists
We can’t depend on the Supreme Court to be our conscience on abortion
We — I mean Black women of my age — keep our feelings on the subject buried. But the prospect Roe v. Wade might be overturned could bring back painful memories for many.
By Mary Mitchell
 
A crowd of people gather outside the Supreme Court, early Tuesday, May 3, 2022 in Washington.
Dobbs v. Jackson decision
U.S. Supreme Court draft opinion suggests top court ready to overturn Roe v. Wade abortion rights ruling, Politico reports
It’s unclear if the draft represents the court’s final word on the matter — opinions often change in ways big and small in the drafting process.
By Zeke Miller | AP and Mark Sherman | AP
 
Most Read
Illinois Primary 2022 Voting Guide
Ken Griffin pulling Citadel out of Chicago
Lightfoot suffers embarrassing defeat — at the expense of speeding motorists
Authorities release name of woman shot dead during robbery at Oak Park gas station
‘The Bear’: Darkly funny Chicago restaurant show demands to be devoured
Breaking News

By subscribing, you agree with Revue’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy