Friday, June 24, 2022
Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade with Dobbs decision

After a draft opinion leaked earlier this year, the Supreme Court has voted to strike down the landmark Roe v. Wade decision with its decision in the case of Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization.

By  Sun-Times staff
   
A view of the U.S. Supreme Court Building on June 20, 2022 in Washington, D.C.

Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

The Supreme Court has voted to overturn the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade decision that legalized abortion nationwide. The case, Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, was decided by a 6-3 margin with Justices Stephen Breyer, Sonia Sotomayor and Elena Kagan dissenting.

The decision will lead to abortion bans in roughly half the states and could have huge ramifications for this year’s elections.

In a draft opinion leak reported on earlier this year by Politico, Justice Samuel Alito offered a “full-throated, unflinching repudiation” of the 1973 Supreme Court decision that guaranteed to women federal protections for the right to have abortions. The unprecedented leak of the opinion led to widespread speculation that the Court would strip away rights that’d been constitutionally protected for almost half of a century.

Earlier this year, the Sun-Times’ Elvia Malagón spoke to nine women from the Chicago area who had abortions talk about what’s at stake. One said she recalled the decision being “terrifying.” Another remembers a co-worker calling her a murderer even though she’d had an abortion after being raped in her teens. All expressed hope that others would escape the stigma they felt.

“I’ve done abortions for people who are married, people who have multiple partners and were unmarried, for people who have kids, for people who didn’t have kids, for people who are incarcerated, for people who are CEOs,” said Mary Bowman, who had an abortion at 23 and now helps people find abortion access through telemedicine. “There’s no one type of person who has an abortion.”

This story will be updated.

