The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, May 1, 2023
Other Views Commentary

For teens of color, social media isn’t just about selfies

Young people often use social media — TikTok, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube — to develop their identities as activists and to push for a more just society that reflects their values.

By  Dominique Skye McDaniel
   
SHARE For teens of color, social media isn’t just about selfies
Professor Dominique Skye McDaniel’s study adds to a growing body of research that has found young people of color can bring about change when they learn to use digital tools to explore social issues and use those tools to stand up for their beliefs.

Professor Dominique Skye McDaniel’s study adds to a growing body of research that has found young people of color can bring about change when they learn to use digital tools to explore social issues and use those tools to stand up for their beliefs.

stock.adobe.com

For some teens on social media, TikTok and Twitter aren’t all about selfies or the latest craze in online “challenges.” Some teens are using social media to advocate for social justice.

When it comes to social media use among young people, parents often focus on potential harm instead of the positive ways that young people in general — and young people of color in particular — are using social media. 

I found in my dissertation — “#OnlineLiteraciesMatter” — that some young people are using social media to develop their identities as activists and to push for a more just society. In short, they are using social media platforms to engage in what I refer to as “digitized activism,” taking on issues such as systemic racism and seeking racial justice.

My study adds to a growing body of research that has found young people of color can bring about change when they learn to use digital tools to explore social issues and use those tools to stand up for their beliefs.

Opinion bug

Opinion

For my study, I followed six young activists ages of 14-18 across the United States, picked via online recruitment. I searched for various hashtags to find them, sent direct messages, or left comments on their posts to engage with them online.

Four of the teens identified as Black and two identified as Latina. I looked at their activism on platforms such as YouTube, Instagram, Twitter and TikTok. All of the young activists used at least one of those social media platforms for various lengths of time — from one to six years.

Each young person represented a case study. I interviewed each one and examined their social media posts over a period of three months.

A reflection of personal values

They often reacted to what was going on at the time of my 2021 study, posting about social justice, civil unrest, police brutality and a global pandemic. They were also concerned with increased hardships experienced by the communities that often are disproportionately affected by these issues.

They addressed a variety of subjects, some of which could be seen through the hashtags they used, such as #systemicracism, #climatejustice and #mentalhealth.

They also used social media to educate others through self-expression and to challenge what they saw as society’s negative views of young people. They emphasized storytelling, using hashtags such as #blackstoriesmatter, #teenwriter and #blackwriter, and pushing for change, with hashtags such as #blackyouthvisionaries and #changemakers. They made clear that they see social media as a way to represent their values.

“Everything I do online is a reflection of the person I am, and I always want that image to be true to myself,” 18-year-old Laura told me (I used pseudonyms for all of the young people). “I always need to offer perspectives that I think are crucial to a discussion relating to social justice and I do the same online. Everything I post is a show of my values.”

Higher education appeared regularly in the young people’s self-expression and activism.

For instance, Samirah X., age 14, told me how she was taking filmmaking classes at a local community college, and was inspired by the protests that followed the police killing of George Floyd to write a script for a movie called “You Change.”

Laura, the 18-year-old, tweeted about how her posts about her college classes “are pretty insightful and really push my classmates to challenge their current ways of thinking and I’m really proud of myself for that.”

As young people of color, they stressed the need to infuse their concerns into broader causes.

“The climate justice movement cannot just be advocating for preservation of parks and saving endangered species. It must be Intersectional,” Laura wrote in an Instagram post. “We have to recognize that Black and brown communities worldwide are being disproportionately disadvantaged because of air and water pollution, food insecurity, and more.”

Sometimes, they used simple statements to call attention to the issues they see as being of paramount concern.

One of the teens in my study wrote simply:

My mental health matters

My representation matters

My music matters

My joy matters

My art matters

My future matters.

The teens made clear that they believe in the urgency of taking action now.

“With this generation, we are not going to wait, if we are tired, we are going to work for it, if we want something to happen we will work on it,” 16-year-old Dakari wrote in a post on YouTube and Instagram. “Stubborn, we don’t want to wait until we are older to do stuff.”

Dominique Skye McDaniel is an assistant professor of English Education at Kennesaw State University’s College of Humanities and Social Sciences.

This article was originally published on theconversation.com

The Sun-Times welcomes letters to the editor and op-eds. See our guidelines.

The views and opinions expressed by contributors are their own and do not necessarily reflect those of the Chicago Sun-Times or any of its affiliates.

Next Up In Commentary
EPA needs tough regulation of greenhouse gas emissions at power plants
The heart of labor is beating strong in Chicago and Illinois
Why we’re launching The Democracy Solutions Project
Opioid crisis can’t be tackled without better pain management training for doctors
A workplace shouldn’t be hazardous to anyone’s health
White House Correspondents’ Dinner: Joe Biden pokes fun at his age, calls for release of detained journalists
The Latest
A banner for the University of Chicago Booth School of Business.
Education
UChicago Booth business school receives $100 million donation for doctoral program
The funding comes from Ross Stevens, an entrepreneur, philanthropist and Booth doctoral graduate.
By Kaitlin Washburn
 
Gov. J.B. Pritzker urged the public to tell family and friends about the upcoming renewal deadlines for Medicaid users. Pritzker spoke at Steinmetz High School in Chicago on Monday, May 1, 2023.
Coronavirus
Medicaid renewal process restarts, putting thousands of Illinoisans at risk of losing coverage
Gov. J.B. Pritzker urged the public to check with family and friends to make sure they know about the upcoming renewal due dates, which will be issued monthly now until mid-2024. Most Medicaid users in Illinois are unaware they need to reapply.
By David Struett
 
The White Sox’ Andrew Vaughn hits a single Sunday against the Tampa Bay Rays.
White Sox
White Sox need to learn discipline to climb out of the hole they’ve dug for themselves
What the Sox showed in the series finale against Tampa Bay will need to continue in order to salvage a season that’s already teetering off a cliff.
By Brian Sandalow
 
Vivian Johnsons shows a photo of her kindergarten class at Edmund Burke Elementary School in Washington Park, Thursday, April 27, 2023. Johnson lived at 52nd and Prairie Avenue at the site where artist Amanda Williams planted rows of tulips. | Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times
Afternoon Edition
South Sider recalls childhood before home was demolished, CTA’s grime-fighting campaign and more in your Chicago news roundup
Today’s update is about an eight-minute read that will brief you on the day’s biggest stories.
By Matt Moore
 
FILE - Emissions from a coal-fired power plant are silhouetted against the setting sun in Kansas City, Mo., Feb. 1, 2021. The Environmental Protection Agency is tightening rules that limit emissions of mercury and other harmful pollutants from coal-fired power plants, updating standards imposed more than a decade ago. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File) ORG XMIT: CLI101
Letters to the Editor
EPA needs tough regulation of greenhouse gas emissions at power plants
As soon as the EPA regulations are released, they will be open for public comment. Climate activists should show up to submit their thoughts and make their voices heard.
By Letters to the Editor
 