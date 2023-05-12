Picture Chicago: 14 must-see photos from this week in news
Dozens gathered for a vigil for Chicago Police Officer Aréanah Preston, former President Barack Obama stopped by Lilydale First Baptist Church in Roseland, and Mayor Lori Lightfoot declared a state of emergency as migrants arrive in Chicago with no space for housing.
The Latest
ESPN reported that Reynolds asked for an exclusive negotiating window to complete the sale, and then backed out of the bid when his request was denied.
Too often, we treat access to art as a privilege, something that is “nice to have,” not a baked-in necessity of human life, writes Lesle Honore, the CEO of Urban Gateways. But arts generate social capital and economic growth, and are essential to Chicago’s future.
About a year after the 29-year-old Homer Glen native, who’s trans, started her transition and 15 years after taking up guitar, she had these two key elements of her life combined into one permanent piece of body art.
Chicago artist Julia Franco will leave that to you to decide but says they represent a voice that guides us through life — “every transition, every chapter in your life.”
After nearly 50 years of stocking muskies, Illinis appears to have a benchmark of 40 pounds for big muskies.