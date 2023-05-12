The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, May 12, 2023
Former U.S. President Barack Obama calls on a student to ask a question during a conversation with Rev. Alvin Love in front of Obama Foundation scholars who are about to graduate from the University of Chicago and Columbia University at Lilydale First Baptist Church in the Roseland neighborhood, Wednesday, May 10.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

Photography News Chicago

Picture Chicago: 14 must-see photos from this week in news

Dozens gathered for a vigil for Chicago Police Officer Aréanah Preston, former President Barack Obama stopped by Lilydale First Baptist Church in Roseland, and Mayor Lori Lightfoot declared a state of emergency as migrants arrive in Chicago with no space for housing.

By  Sun-Times staff
   
A group of people comfort a woman who is crying outside the scene where 5 people were shot, 2 fatally, in the 6100 block of South Union Avenue in the Englewood neighborhood, Thursday, May 11.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

A Chicago police officer helps a crying woman move children’s scooters from the scene where five people were shot, two fatally, in the 6100 block of South Union Avenue in the Englewood neighborhood, Thursday, May 11.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

Lillian Wilkins (right) and Rohini Bapu (left), who are on their lunch break, look at flowers on the first day of the Daley Plaza City Market at Daley Plaza in the Loop, Thursday, May 11.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

Chicago Sky forward Anneli Maley poses for a portrait during media day at the Sachs Recreation Center in Deerfield, Illinois, Wednesday, May 10.

Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

Chicago Sky guard Angel Baker poses for a portrait during media day at the Sachs Recreation Center in Deerfield, Illinois, Wednesday, May 10.

Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

Chicago Sky guard Ruthy Hebard and guard Dana Evans pose for a portrait during media day at the Sachs Recreation Center in Deerfield, Illinois, Wednesday, May 10.

Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

Two young migrants from Venezuela, whose mother requested that their name remain private, eat food donations while sitting on the floor of the 8th District police station in the Chicago Lawn neighborhood, Friday, May 5.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

Yara Beltran, 3, smiles while watching members of Instituto Health Sciences Career Academy’s Aztec Dance program perform during a celebration of Mexico Week at Daley Plaza in the Loop, Tuesday, May 9.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

Two Chicago police officers embrace during a vigil for Chicago Police Officer Aréanah Preston at the 5th District Police Station, Tuesday, May 9.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

Mayor Lori Lightfoot declares a state of emergency as migrants arrive in Chicago with no space to properly house them during a press conference at City Hall, Tuesday, May 9.

Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

Mayor Lori Lightfoot embraces Sharon Grant, a longtime friend for 35 years, after Mayor Lightfoot’s farewell address at BUILD in the West Garfield Park neighborhood, Monday, May 8.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

A group of women walk along the Lakefront Trail, near East Chicago Avenue, in the Gold Coast neighborhood, Sunday, May 7, 2023. | Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

Anna Matthews hugs her mother Bernadette celebrating Anna’s victory in the 100m race at the 2023 Spring Special Olympics Games at Dunbar Park on the South Side, Tuesday, May 9.

Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

