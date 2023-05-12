Picture Chicago: 14 must-see photos from this week in news

Two young migrants from Venezuela, ages 8 (right) and 11, whose mother requested that their name remain private, eat food donations while sitting on the floor of the 8th District police station in the Chicago Lawn neighborhood, Friday, May 5. The two boys and their family have been staying at the 8th District station for six days. The 8th District is one of the police stations in Chicago where asylum seekers have been temporarily sleeping while they wait for shelter.