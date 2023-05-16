The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, May 16, 2023

Big bass spices up Morris’ victory at the ICASSTT event on the Chain

Kaiya Ziga’s big largemouth bass spiced up Morris’ victory at the ICASSTT event on the Chain O’Lakes.

By  Dale Bowman
   
Kaiya Ziga’s big largemouth bass during an ICASSTT event on the Chain O’Lakes. Provided photo

Kaiya Ziga “spiced things up,” big time, during Morris’ victory Saturday in the ICASSTT event on the Chain O’Lakes with a 6-pound, 3-ounce largemouth bass. Ziga and Trace McKinney won with 16-6.

Ziga caught her anchor fish on a Texas-rigged, green pumpkin Senko.

“I was frog fishing and decided to spice things up a little bit and within three casts I had her on,” she messaged.

Her bass was eighth heaviest all-time in high school fishing on the Illinois Coaches and Students State Tournament Trail.

FOTW, the celebration of big fish and their stories (the stories matter, as this one shows) around Chicago fishing, runs Wednesdays in the paper Sun-Times.

To make submissions, email (BowmanOutside@gmail.com) or contact me on Facebook (Dale Bowman), Twitter (@BowmanOutside) or Instagram (@BowmanOutside).

