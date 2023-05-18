Horoscope for Thursday, May 18, 2023

Moon Alert

There are no restrictions to shopping or important decisions. The moon is in Taurus.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

This is an excellent day to make financial plans, especially about home improvements or redecorating projects that require money. Trust in your ability to find the money to do what you want because wealth will come your way this year.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

Discussions with older people, especially in a group situation, will benefit you. Someone might have advice. Or they might tell you a story or share their experiences, which, in turn, cause you to refine your own goals. Today your dealings with others are warm and supportive.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Financial discussions will go well, especially if you’re talking to bosses, people in authority or perhaps a parent. It looks like you’ve done your homework and you’ve got your ducks in a row. Although you might be spending money, you will attract money to you as well.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

This is an excellent day for an important discussion with a friend or a member of a group about practical plans for the future. These plans might even impact your career. Someone older or more experienced might have advice for you. A friend might help you shop for wardrobe bargains.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

Use the fact that you make a great impression on others now for an important discussion with someone. This might relate to wills, inheritances or how to deal with shared property, insurance matters or the wealth of your partner. Meanwhile, a sly flirtation might become public. (Busted.)

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

This is the perfect day to make travel plans or plans related to publishing or a media project. It’s also an excellent day for legal or medical matters. You’ll enjoy exploring things that are out of the norm or different because you’re curious about fresh possibilities. A friend will be supportive.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Today you have a stronger than usual focus on shared property, wills, estates, inheritances, taxes and debt. Someone older might have advice for you. (Possibly, you are the older person giving advice.) Someone younger might develop a crush on you today. (Gosh.)

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Discussions with spouses, partners and close friends will be productive today; nevertheless, you have to be prepared to cooperate and be accommodating. Trust that things will flow smoothly and people will help you or have good suggestions for you. Travel plans are possible.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Today you are confident, upbeat and ready to work, which is why this will be a productive day for you. Because you’re focused, you won’t overlook details. Look for ways to increase your budget or get help from a third party, including a bank or a financial institution. Practical help might also be forthcoming.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

This is a playful, fun-loving day! If you’re involved in creative projects, teamwork will help you achieve your aims. You will also enjoy involvement with children’s activities as well as sports events and certainly, anything to do with the entertainment world or the hospitality industry.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Family discussions, especially about practical, long-term plans for the future will be productive today. These plans might relate to home repairs or home improvements. They might also involve a parent or an older family member. Meanwhile, coworkers are friendly and ready to help you. Major bonus!

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

You have the right mindset today to make future plans or to study and learn something new. Possibly, you will teach or write? Whatever the case, work with others to achieve your objectives, especially if you are involved with kids or younger people or anything related to sports. Get involved!

If Your Birthday Is Today

Actor Chow Yun-Fat (1955) shares your birthday. You are grounded, practical and clear minded. You have your own code for behavior, which guides your decision-making process. This is a lovely year to socialize and enjoy life! Let your guard down and loosen up a bit. Old friends might reappear to renew relationships.

