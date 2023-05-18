The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, May 18, 2023
Transportation News Chicago

South Side gets its first electric CTA buses

The Chicago Transit Authority rolled out two electric buses Tuesday along the #63 route, one of the CTA’s busiest. The route, between 63rd/Stony Island and Midway Airport, is the second route to feature electric buses.

By  David Struett
   
SHARE South Side gets its first electric CTA buses
An electric CTA bus charges in a station at Navy Pier, Tuesday afternoon, Aug. 16, 2022. Electric buses are being introduced on the South Side.

An electric CTA bus charges in a station at Navy Pier, Tuesday afternoon, Aug. 16, 2022. Electric buses are being introduced on the South Side.

The South Side is getting its first all-electric buses.

The Chicago Transit Authority rolled out two electric buses Tuesday along the #63 route, one of the CTA’s busiest.

The route, between 63rd/Stony Island and Midway Airport, is the second route to feature electric buses.

The Chicago Avenue #66 line has been operating electric buses since April 2021, according to a CTA spokeswoman. That route, which runs from Austin to Navy Pier, will continue to run the rest of CTA’s 25 total electric buses.

The CTA’s battery-powered fleet is still paltry compared with its 1,900 total buses, which mostly run on diesel fuel, although a couple hundred of them are diesel-electric hybrids.

The CTA plans to transition to an all-electric bus fleet by 2040, part of its “Charging Forward” plan. Last year, the CTA got a $29 million federal grant to bolster its electric fleet.

Besides buying more electric buses, which are nearly twice as expensive as gas-powered ones, the CTA has upgraded three of its seven bus garages to handle electric buses.

An electric bus charges at a Navy Pier charging station in August 2022.

An electric bus charges at a Navy Pier charging station in August 2022.

The CTA’s 74th Street Garage, near Damen Avenue, is the latest to become all-electric ready. Part of that included training all of the garage’s bus drivers.

The CTA said it prioritizes equipping garages that serve neighborhoods with the highest air pollution.

We “look forward to expanding the benefits of all-electric buses, especially to those communities that are disproportionately affected by air pollution, which are often those with low-income and minority populations,” CTA President Dorval R. Carter, Jr. said in a statement.

Related

In the statement, CTA officials called the transition to all-electric buses a “complex undertaking” that will require a new charging station infrastructure and significant electrical power upgrades.

Many CTA buses travel more than 100 miles a day, but typical e-buses can only run for 70 miles without charging, according to the CTA.

To keep those buses running longer, the CTA has installed quick charging stations along its routes. At the east end of the #66 route, at Navy Pier, quick chargers there can add about 1% of battery power per minute during a bus’s typical 10 to 15 minute scheduled stop.

The CTA was the first major transit agency in the country to use electric buses for its regular service when it added two environmentally friendly buses to its fleet in 2014.

Next Up In News
Sam Zell, Chicago real estate tycoon, dead at 81
Man fatally shot inside car in Austin
Methane emissions from landfills not being contained by EPA rules, environmental group says
Gerald Sims, Chess Records session guitarist heard on Jackie Wilson’s ‘Higher and Higher,’ dead at 83
Man killed in East Side shooting
Eighth person dies in I-55 pileup crash caused by dust storm
The Latest
Major League Soccer has awarded a new franchise to San Diego. “We’ve wanted an MLS team here for many, many years,” league commissioner Don Garber said,
Soccer
MLS awards 30th franchise to San Diego
The addition of the San Diego franchise balances MLS at 15 teams per conference. A team name and crest will be revealed in the future.
By Anne M. Peterson | AP
 
From left to right, Steve Marker, Duke Erikson, Shirley Manson and Butch Vig. Photo credit: Brian Ziff.
Music
Garbage’s Shirley Manson excited about band’s victory ‘lap of honor’ on Noel Gallagher tour
Garbage is currently touring in support of its 2021 album “No Gods No Masters,” which Manson says was “much more political than we have ever been and probably ever will be again.”
By Joshua M. Miller — For the Sun-Times
 
The Cardinals’ Willson Contreras got a walk after deceiving Red Sox pitcher Kenley Jansen into two pitch clock violations.
MLB
MLB issues warning against batters trying to trick pitchers into clock violations
“In recent days, we have seen batters attempt to induce pitchers to violate the pitch timer regulations by creating the appearance that they are in the batter’s box and alert to the pitcher ... when, in actuality, they have not fully entered the batter’s box,” MLB senior vice president Michael Hill wrote in a memo.
By Associated Press
 
Billionaire real estate investor Sam Zell smiles during an interview in Chicago in this March 20, 2007 file photo. He died Thursday at 81.
Business
Sam Zell, Chicago real estate tycoon, dead at 81
The billionaire known as “the grave dancer” for picking up distressed assets once owned the Tribune Co., which went into bankruptcy.
By Sun-Times staff
 
Dave_Kerner_ac4e9027_1a8f_4791_b01c_1959db9568f7.jpg
Sports Media
WBBM’s Dave Kerner signing off Friday after 26 years in Chicago radio
Kerner came to town in 1997 as an update anchor and reporter for The Score. He moved to sister station WBBM in 2004 when he was traded for Zach Zaidman. It’s true.
By Jeff Agrest
 