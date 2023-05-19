The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, May 19, 2023
Mitch Trubisky, Steelers agree to new three-year contract

The deal gives Pittsburgh some long-term stability behind starter Kenny Pickett.

By  Associated Press
   
Quarterback Mitch Trubisky signed a three-year contract with the Steelers to remain the backup behind second-year starter Kenny Pickett.

Don Wright/AP

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Steelers signed quarterback Mitch Trubisky to a three-year contract on Friday, giving the club some long-term stability behind starter Kenny Pickett.

Trubisky was about to enter the second season of a two-year deal he signed with Pittsburgh last spring. The signing gives the Steelers a bit of salary cap relief as they try to fortify the roster ahead of the 2023 season. Trubisky joined the Steelers in March 2022 after a stint backing up Josh Allen in Buffalo. He began 2022 as the starter in Pittsburgh before being replaced by Pickett at halftime of what became a loss to the New York Jets in Week 4.

Trubisky, the second overall pick by the Bears in the 2017 draft, passed for 1,252 yards with four touchdowns and five interceptions while appearing in seven games for the Steelers last season.The signing means the depth chart behind Pickett in 2022 will remain intact in 2023. The Steelers signed longtime backup Mason Rudolph to a one-year deal last week. Rudolph spent most of last season as the third-stringer behind Pickett and Trubisky.

