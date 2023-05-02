The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, May 2, 2023
Editorials Commentary

Guilty verdicts in ComEd bribery trial are a bad omen for Mike Madigan, but a good sign for Illinois

After weeks of testimony in the federal trial of four Mike Madigan allies, the jury wasn’t willing to give a pass to the old, corrupt ways of doing business. The rest of us shouldn’t be either.

By  CST Editorial Board
   
SHARE Guilty verdicts in ComEd bribery trial are a bad omen for Mike Madigan, but a good sign for Illinois
Clockwise from upper left: Michael McClain, Anne Pramaggiore, Jay Doherty, John Hooker

Clockwise from upper left: Michael McClain, Anne Pramaggiore, Jay Doherty, John Hooker

Sun-Times

When the man once known as the most powerful politician in Illinois was indicted on federal racketeering charges last year, it sent a clear message that the law will eventually catch up to you no matter who you are.

Jurors late Tuesday afternoon echoed that message and signaled their strong distaste for corruption when they found four defendants guilty on all counts of bribing once-powerful House Speaker Michael Madigan in exchange for his support of legislation that would benefit Commonwealth Edison, one of the nation’s largest public utilities.

Madigan has yet to stand trial for his alleged role in the bribery scheme. But the verdict, after 27 hours of deliberation, seems an obvious big blow not just to the four defendants, but to Madigan as well, the man who wielded power for decades in Springfield.

Consider what one juror in the “ComEd Four” trial had to say about Madigan, whose own trial is scheduled for next year: “He really did cause this all to happen,” the woman told reporters.

The others, she said, were good people who made bad decisions.

Editorial

Editorial

Not good for Madigan. But the verdicts are a good sign for the rest of us in this state, who deserve honest, ethical government. Jurors showed they weren’t buying the idea that years of corruption were just a “dark theory” concocted by overzealous prosecutors, or that all of this was just “classic, honest, legal lobbying,” as defense attorneys claimed.

The jury wasn’t willing to give a pass to the old, corrupt ways of doing business. The rest of us shouldn’t be either.

ComEd customers paid the price

Madigan loomed large in the high-profile case against his confidante Michael McClain, former ComEd CEO Anne Pramaggiore, ex-ComEd lobbyist John Hooker and onetime City Club President Jay Doherty.

The jury repeatedly heard Madigan’s voice on secret FBI recordings played during five weeks of testimony about the bribery scheme involving do-nothing jobs, contracts and money for Madigan allies in exchange for his support of ComEd-friendly legislation.

The jury also got an earful, through court testimony, of Madigan’s decadeslong dominance in Springfield, which prosecutors said was instrumental in making his allies $1.3 million richer — courtesy of ComEd. 

As Assistant U.S. Attorney Sarah Streicker put it, “In short, Madigan wanted, the defendants gave, and the defendants got.” 

Meanwhile, ComEd customers paid the price. The utility got legislation that allowed it to go from a “dire” financial position in the 2000s to record earnings in 2022. The utility in 2020 paid a $200 million fine and acknowledged engaging in the yearslong bribery scheme.

ComEd’s criminal conduct that was “almost comical in its audacity, breadth and sheer enthusiasm,” as this editorial board noted three years ago.

‘What’s important to the speaker is important to ComEd’

With the guilty verdicts from the case that spawned Madigan’s indictment and led to his eventual resignation in 2021, the attention will now turn to him. Madigan will have his day in court, of course, with high-powered lawyers working on his behalf against federal prosecutors, who will surely try to use Tuesday’s huge victory to bolster the case against the Southwest Side Democrat.

Witness after witness had plenty to say about Madigan’s heavy influence and wide-ranging power, as the Sun-Times’ Jon Seidel and Tina Sfondeles reported during the trial.

Madigan ruled “through fear and intimidation” in the Illinois House, state Rep. Robert “Bob” Rita testified.

Thomas O’Neill, ComEd’s former general counsel, said Pramaggiore told him, “What’s important to the speaker is important to ComEd.”

Related

And the prosecution’s star witness, former ComEd executive turned government informant Fidel Marquez, said Pramaggiore “wanted to make sure that we did everything possible to make sure that Michael Madigan had a favorable disposition toward the company.”

Leaders on both side of the aisle were eager Tuesday to call for ridding Springfield of the sleazy politics that have tarnished it for decades.

“The behavior brought to light and put on display at this trial was shockingly gluttonous and unhealthy to democracy,” said Illinois Senate President Don Harmon, D-Oak Park.

State Rep. Tom Weber, R-Lake Villa, called on Democrats to help pass stricter laws that will hold “politicians and lobbyists accountable...”

“Today’s verdict in the ‘ComEd Four’ trial is a small victory for the people of Illinois, but it can’t stop here,” Weber said. Indeed.

It’s easy for politicians to show outrage after a guilty verdict. But it won’t mean a thing unless it’s followed by action, from both parties.

The outcome of this case may not bode well for Madigan. But as each guilty verdict was read, the courtroom walls echoed what many Illinois have been screaming for years about corruption: “Enough.”

The Sun-Times welcomes letters to the editor and op-eds. Here’s our guidelines.

Next Up In Editorial
Pullman’s Hotel Florence deserves a chance to welcome guests again
Why we’re launching The Democracy Solutions Project
Lawmakers shouldn’t rush to spend more money on flawed Peotone airport plan
Kim Foxx leaves a complicated legacy of progress and missteps in Cook County state’s attorney’s office
New 43rd Street bridge over DuSable LSD brings more equity to south lakefront
Chicago mail carriers are being robbed at an alarming rate, and Postal Service must do more to protect them
The Latest
186A1062.jpg
Michael Madigan
ComEd jurors say they didn’t believe all the jobs and money that went to Madigan allies was just legal lobbying
“We felt this went beyond goodwill to ‘intent to influence,’” said the jury foreperson, Sarah Goldenberg, a 34-year-old data analyst.
By David StruettTina Sfondeles, and 1 more
 
Liam Hendriks is working his way back after treatment for Non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma. He’s expected to begin a minor league rehab assignment this weekend. (AP)
White Sox
Liam Hendriks expected to start minor-league rehab assignment this weekend
White Sox notebook: Hendriks, Colas, Robert, Lopez, Sheets, Hamilton
By Daryl Van Schouwen
 
Cubs_Spring_Baseball__1_.JPG
Cubs
‘Hasn’t been easy’: Cubs call up catcher Miguel Amaya, who has endured injury ‘roller coaster’
Cubs catcher Yan Gomes still was being evaluated Tuesday after taking a blow to the head in the first inning Monday.
By Maddie Lee
 
merlin_113069954.jpg
Transportation
Downstate I-55 crash site closed again due to high winds, low visibility as death toll rises to 7
A massive chain-reaction pileup Monday morning south of Springfield caused by a windstorm left seven people dead and involved 72 vehicles. Nearly 40 people were injured.
By Mohammad Samra and Mary Norkol
 
Tim Anderson returned to the White Sox lineup Tuesday night. (AP)
White Sox
Will new look White Sox look any different? They shuffle deck with 11 roster moves
“We’ve seen it. We watched it. I watched it,” Tim Anderson said. “Hopefully we can start something new here today.”
By Daryl Van Schouwen
 