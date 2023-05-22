The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, May 22, 2023
Horoscope for Monday, May 22, 2023

By  Georgia Nicols
   
Moon Alert

There are no restrictions to shopping or important decisions. The moon is in Cancer.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

The pace of your days will accelerate in the next several weeks with your busy schedule of meetings, errands, appointments, plus taking short trips. You want to talk to everyone, especially neighbors, relatives and siblings. Busy you!

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

Thankfully Mercury is no longer retrograde, which means things are starting to flow a bit easier. This is timely because in the next four weeks, your focus on finances, earnings and cash flow will be stronger than usual. Respect your money-making ideas.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

The sun will be in your sign for the next four weeks, giving you a chance to recharge your batteries for the rest of year. It will boost your confidence and your energy, and at the same time, attract people and favorable situations to you. Bonus!

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Be happy to take a backseat during the next four weeks while the sun is hiding in your chart waiting to burst forth when your birthday arrives. Until then, keep a low profile. Make plans for what you want for yourself and your new year (birthday to birthday). Ideas?

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

Your popularity rating will rise in the next four weeks because suddenly, everyone wants to see your face! Expect to be more involved seeing friends as well as interacting more with clubs, groups and professional associations. This is also an excellent window of time to make future goals.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

For the next four weeks, the sun will be at the top of your chart shining down on you, thrusting you in a flattering spotlight. This means people, especially bosses, parents and authority types, will admire you even if you don’t do anything special. Use this to your advantage! (Ya think?)

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Grab every chance to travel or take courses or go back to school because you will welcome anything that gives you a chance to broaden your horizons in the next four weeks. Libra is a sign associated with the fine arts as well as haute couture and of course, the law. So much to explore!

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

You might find that your feelings are a bit more intense in the next four weeks, especially about shared property, debt, taxes and anything that you own jointly with someone else. Romance will also be intense. You might meet someone powerful.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Because the sun will be opposite your sign for the next four weeks, you will need more sleep. This polarized position will heighten your focus more than usual on close friendships and partnerships. Look for ways to improve them because this is possible.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

You’re ready to up your game to work hard and efficiently in the next four weeks because you want to make every action count. You might also want to improve your health. Oh yes, you’re setting the bar high! (Note: Some of you will be more involved than usual with a pet.)

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Grab every opportunity to socialize, have fun and enjoy children’s activities as well as sports in the next four weeks because this is where you will discover opportunities to please yourself. This is also a lovely window of time for a vacation. Romance will flourish!

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

Home and family will be your primary focus in the next four weeks. In fact, you might want to cocoon at home so you can feel cozy among familiar surroundings. Past events, especially about childhood, might come to mind. This is an excellent time to talk to a counselor or any professional who might benefit you.

If Your Birthday Is Today

Actress Maggie Q (1979) shares your birthday. You are proactive, confident and upbeat. You are also persuasive when you want to be. This is a year of reflection. Expect to explore belief systems, philosophies and religions in order to find a way for you to get closer to the true meaning of your life.

