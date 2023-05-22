The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, May 22, 2023
News Metro/State Crime

Chicago’s top cop ends training contract with Texas firm with ties to ex-police superintendent

Professional Law Enforcement Training has been paid more than $1.3 million and is owned by a colleague of former Police Supt. David Brown.

By  Tom Schuba
   
SHARE Chicago’s top cop ends training contract with Texas firm with ties to ex-police superintendent
Former Chicago Police Department Chief of Operations Fred Waller speaks during a news conference in River West after Mayor-elect Brandon Johnson introduced him as interim superintendent, Wednesday, May 3, 2023. | Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Former Chicago Police Department Chief of Operations Fred Waller speaks during a news conference in River West after Mayor-elect Brandon Johnson introduced him as interim superintendent on Wednesday.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Chicago’s acting top cop is ending the department’s relationship with a Texas firm that has been paid more than $1.3 million to train officers and is owned by a colleague of the city’s former police superintendent.

The firm, Professional Law Enforcement Training, is led by Byron Boston who served in the Dallas Police Department with Waller’s predecessor, David Brown.

“I have been made aware of CPD’s training agreement with PLET and the significant cost associated with it,” Waller wrote in a terse email Friday to Tina Skahill, the police department’s executive director of constitutional policing and reform who played an influential role in Brown’s administration.

“Today, please send a letter to PLET notifying them that CPD will no longer need their services as of June 1, 2023,” Waller added in the message obtained by the Sun-Times through a public records request.

A spokesperson for the department acknowledged the directive is being acted on.

A contract with PLET was signed by Brown and Boston in February 2021, according to records obtained by the Sun-Times. Their signatures are redacted but their titles are included in the document.

Under the contract, on PLET letterhead, the company was to receive $16,500 a month for a year to conduct training broadly focused on drug investigations and operations, firearm trafficking and undercover operations and street gang investigations.

The training was to be conducted over three, two-day sessions each month.

In addition to that work, totaling $198,000, the police department had the option to pay $4,950 for each additional training session, according to the contract. 

The contract was covered using forfeiture proceeds, or money and other assets seized in connection to criminal investigations, according to a law enforcement source. That means those monthly payments to PLET don’t appear in the city’s procurement portal, which tracks contracts and payments to city contractors.

PLET has received more than $1.1 million in other payments dating back to April 2022, according to the portal, which notes that some checks have gone uncashed. Those payments relate to another agreement to help provide 40 hours of yearly training to existing officers, the source said.

The largest payments listed in the portal — for $278,250, $108,450 and $247,650 — were made between February 23 and May 10 of this year.

Brown announced he was stepping down as superintendent on March 1, a day after the defeat of his biggest backer, former Mayor Lori Lightfoot. He stuck around until March 16 and then took a job at a personal injury law firm in Texas.

Brown and Boston didn’t respond to messages seeking comment.

Training is at the heart of the federal consent decree mandating sweeping police reforms in the wake of the police killing of 17-year-old Laquan McDonald.

A police spokesperson acknowledged it’s “vitally important as we work to equip our officers with the tools and resources they need to do their jobs fairly, effectively and constitutionally.”

“To meet our consent decree obligations, and to ensure our officers received their mandatory 40 hours of in-service training, the department utilizes various training vendors,” the spokesperson said. “We will continue to review training resources and make adjustments as appropriate, while still meeting training requirements.”

The latest consent decree progress report issued last December warned that deep staffing and personnel issues continued to hinder the department’s progress.

The issue was notably at the center of Brown’s controversial decision to fire his former reform chief, Robert Boik, who was axed last August after criticizing Brown’s decision to move nearly 50 officers from Boik’s office to the Bureau of Patrol. 

Boik was quickly replaced by Skahill, the former chief of the Bureau of Internal Affairs who became a close ally to Brown after she returned to the department as a civilian employee.

Next Up In News
Dozens of new immigrants joining Chicago Public Schools as school year nears end
Police seek 18 suspects in break-in at post office in Thompson Center
Goonie Boss gang members’ trial kicks off at Chicago federal courthouse, with prosecutor saying they ‘shattered real lives’
Workers’ rights groups protest restaurant industry convention at McCormick Place
Washington Park Save A Lot closed after break-in
3-year-old boy who died when dresser fell on him was home alone with 7-month-old brothers: police
The Latest
Emiliano Zapata Elementary Academy, 2728 S Kostner Ave., photographed in October 2016.
Immigration
Dozens of new immigrants joining Chicago Public Schools as school year nears end
As many as 50 immigrant children staying temporarily at Piotrowski Park joined Zapata Academy in South Lawndale, and about a dozen youths may enroll in Little Village Lawndale High School, the Sun-Times has learned.
By Michael Loria
 
Washington Commanders v Chicago Bears
Bears
NFL votes to flex Thursday Night Football games in 2023
The Bears won’t have to worry about it, though. They’ve already been scheduled to appear on TNF twice this season, the maximum number of games teams are allowed to play. They’ll play at the Commanders in Week 5 and host the Panthers in Week 10.
By Patrick Finley
 
Host Alison Victoria is back with a new season of “Windy City Rehab” on HGTV.
Entertainment and Culture
Alison Victoria primed for new season of ‘Windy City Rehab’ — and her new dream home come true
The Chicago designer says her passion is back, and she’s ready to tackle everything that comes her way.
By Miriam Di Nunzio
 
_Blackman.jpeg
Crime
Goonie Boss gang members’ trial kicks off at Chicago federal courthouse, with prosecutor saying they ‘shattered real lives’
A 2019 indictment tied the gang to 10 murders committed across 30 months. Jurors considering the case will see evidence of brutal violence and hear from a parade of other gang members who agreed to cooperate with the feds.
By Jon Seidel
 
Kenwood’s Kevari Thunderbird (4) reacts at home plate during the city championship game against Payton at Guaranteed Rate Field.
High School Baseball
Kevari Thunderbird hurls a gem to lead Kenwood to its first baseball city title
Kenwood won its first Public League baseball city title on Monday at Guaranteed Rate Field. The 2-0 win against Payton required a total team effort.
By Michael O’Brien
 