The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, May 24, 2023
Outdoors Sports

Where catching the first fish can lead

Catching the first fish can contribute to life choices in many ways or, put another way, the maudlin moments that come with graduation month.

By  Dale Bowman
   
SHARE Where catching the first fish can lead
Addesta McCluskey, 4, with her first fish, an invasive round goby, from River Park.

Addesta McCluskey, 4, with her first fish, an invasive round goby, from River Park.

Provided

Matt McCluskey emailed a human reminder on May 4 after his 4-year-old daughter Addesta caught her first fish at River Park on her first fishing excursion.

”Ratfinkee and a red worm got the job done on this round goby,” he emailed. “Not a FOTW candidate by any means and hoping for a native fish down the line but my excitement and maybe pride in her catching something and the joy that followed was too big not to report.”

Maybe not a Fish of the Week, but it illustrates what the invasive gobies are to modern fishing around Chicago. Round gobies, native to the Black and Caspian seas in Europe, arrived in the Chicago area in the mid-1990s. They are the first fish of probably hundreds, maybe thousands, of area kids over the last couple decades.

Two days later, McCluskey emailed a photo of Addesta with her first native fish, a bluegill caught from Wildwood in Park Ridge. The next week, Rob Abouchar, a regular contributor to the Midwest Fishing Report, messaged about Addesta, his great niece, catching her first catfish.

Addesta McCluskey, 4, with her first native fish, a bluegill from Wildwood in Park Ridge. Provided photo

Addesta McCluskey, 4, with her first native fish, a bluegill from Wildwood in Park Ridge.

Provided

Those are points in the progression of love of the outdoors.

This saga touched me, please give me a moment.

This month, we had our daughter graduate from the University of Illinois and our youngest son from high school. Anyone who has had a kid in their first year of high school or college in March of 2020 know what the last three years have been like. We had one of each. Feeling maudlin comes easily.

Our daughter caught her first fish, a yellow perch at Navy Pier, when she was four. It remains my favorite photo of her. It’s not an accident that nearly 18 years later her degree came in Earth, Society and Environmental Sustainability.

Life progresses like that.

Cleaning station

Ben Alden, operations manager for the Chicago harbors, emailed “that the fish cleaning station at Burnham Harbor is operational and cleared for use. Staff will unlock it upon request.”

Wild things

A pair of low-flying nighthawks surprised me Sunday evening while rambling with Lady. I usually associate them with late-season night baseball.

Stray cast

Credit where credit is due: On May 3, I advised the Cubs that it was prime Morel season.

Next Up In Outdoors
Millennium Park fox family is the latest Chicago wildlife to go viral
Chicago fishing: Many options for Memorial Day weekend
IDNR seeks fishing instructors for the Urban Fishing Program in Chicago
Family tradition and a mighty big morel mushroom
Wheaton-Warrenville South takes third in bass fishing at state
Big northern pike caught during a Take A Vet Fishing event
The Latest
A Patek Philippe wristwatch at one time owned by the last emperor of China, Aisingyoro Puyi, has sold at auction in Hong Kong for about $6.2 million.
Suburban Chicago
Last Chinese emperor’s wristwatch — with Oak Park connection — sells for $6.2 million
Oak Park-based journalist Russell Working played a vital role in helping to authenticate the Patek Philippe watch.
By Stefano Esposito
 
Flashing lights on a police vehicle
Crime
Retired Chicago cop grazed in shootout with carjacker, police say
The former officer, 78, tried stopping a person from carjacking his neighbor in the 300 block of North Mayfield Avenue, police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
dear_abby_12880069_e1420416724734_655.jpg
Dear Abby
Dear Abby: I’m having feelings for younger cousin and need to stop
Divorced man, 57, has guilt about what he’s thinking about his 30-year-old relative.
By Abigail Van Buren
 
Film_Summer_Movie_Preview.jpg
Movies and TV
Everyone’s avoiding the bitter truth in smart, authentic film ‘You Hurt My Feelings’
Julia Louis-Dreyfus delivers smashingly good work as a novelist who overhears her husband being bluntly honest.
By Richard Roeper
 
Georgia_mug.jpeg
Horoscopes
Horoscope for Wednesday, May 24, 2023
By Georgia Nicols
 