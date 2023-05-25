4 Taylor Swift tickets go to winner of raffle benefitting Albany Park school program

The winner of a Chicago raffle next week will get two prizes: Taylor Swift tickets, and the warm feeling of doing good.

The tickets — not two, not three, but FOUR — are for the superstar’s sold-out Friday, June 2, show at Soldier Field.

The way to get them (if you’re lucky) is to buy raffle tickets and help fund a program for students with autism and intellectual disabilities at Albany Park’s Roosevelt High School.

Tickets are available in several tiers — from 10 entries for $5 to 350 for $100 — at a Rally Up page. Sales continue until the drawing takes place at noon May 31.

A post on the Friends of Roosevelt High School Facebook page says the tickets were donated by a school parent.

Swift’s initial ticket sale caused backlash against online ticket seller Ticketmaster after the company canceled its public on sale due to the unprecedented ticket demand.

Swift is set to perform June 2, 3 and 4 as part of her “The Eras Tour.”

