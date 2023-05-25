The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, May 25, 2023
4 Taylor Swift tickets go to winner of raffle benefitting Albany Park school program

The donated tickets to a Soldier Field concert are being raffled off to benefit students with autism and intellectual disabilities at Roosevelt High School.

By  Darel Jevens
   
Taylor_Swift_The_Eras_Tour___Nashville.jpg

Taylor Swift performs May 5 during a Nashville stop on her “The Eras Tour.”

George Walker IV/AP

The winner of a Chicago raffle next week will get two prizes: Taylor Swift tickets, and the warm feeling of doing good.

The tickets — not two, not three, but FOUR — are for the superstar’s sold-out Friday, June 2, show at Soldier Field.

The way to get them (if you’re lucky) is to buy raffle tickets and help fund a program for students with autism and intellectual disabilities at Albany Park’s Roosevelt High School.

Tickets are available in several tiers — from 10 entries for $5 to 350 for $100 — at a Rally Up page. Sales continue until the drawing takes place at noon May 31.

A post on the Friends of Roosevelt High School Facebook page says the tickets were donated by a school parent.

Swift’s initial ticket sale caused backlash against online ticket seller Ticketmaster after the company canceled its public on sale due to the unprecedented ticket demand.

Swift is set to perform June 2, 3 and 4 as part of her “The Eras Tour.”

